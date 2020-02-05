Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

Farewell to Mark Cendrowski, longtime Big Bang Idea director, for an Emmy nomination for his work as part of the CBS comedy collection finale. It was the sitcom’s only main Emmy nomination. (You can view the full list of Emmy nominations here.)

Jim Parsons may have returned to the Emmy race for the first time since 2014 when he was nominated for every The Big Bang Idea and HBO’s The Regular Coronary Heart. All in all, he was nominated for his participation in Sheldon Cooper in six cases, four times successfully (in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014).

Parsons has been widely praised for his work on Big Bang’s collection finale, “The Stockholm Syndrome”, in which his alter ego made a communicating Nobel Prize speech under the title “Cendrowski” within the episode’s closing minutes (you may be able to watch the film) Talk here).

Advertisement

As TVLine previously reported, speech for show runner Steve Holland was essentially the most studied facet of the final. “This is the piece we worked on the earliest, and this is the piece we thought of the most,” the EP announced. “After watching this second game (while recording) after not only 12 years, but those months fascinated by it were unforgettable.”