Emmys 2019: the 17 largest snubs

After taking a few precious minutes to talk about the harvest of the Primetime Emmy Award nominees this year – as announced on Tuesday by D’Arcy Carden and Ken Jeong – it’s time to talk about the names, that we haven’t mentioned. do not hear.

From revelations like Homecoming and The Act to actors like Richard Madden and Mj Rodriguez, there have been a number of names that we didn’t expect to be spoken at this very moment (17 to be real) ,

For the files, we’re making no attempt to take any glory from the actors who have received a nod this year. (Yay, Schitt’s Creek!) As an alternative, we mention what a blessed time we are spending here. The place where television is so terrible that not even the Emmys can honor all those who really deserve recognition. (#PeakTV is actually the cruelest lover.)

Also, to make it clear: these snubs are only among the 15 main classes, along with predominant and supportive actors in comedies, dramas and restricted collections / TV films.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air on Fox on Sunday September 22nd (8 / 7c). Browse our gallery for some of the most outrageous snubs this year. Then you can click directly here leave a comment with your personal private snubs below. What revelations and stars would you add to our album?