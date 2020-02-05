Emmy nominations: Game of Thrones, Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl Lead Pack; HBO regains dominance over Netflix

Advertisement

Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and HBO’s Game of Thrones ended its run with a bang that garnered 32 complete nods. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, at 20, pulled the second most nominations accepted by HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Evening Reside (18) and HBO’s Barry and FXs Fosse / Verdon (both 17).

On the platform, HBO – which Netflix 108-112 had left behind last year – returned to the highest point by collecting 137 full nods to the 117 of the streaming greats.

This year’s ceremony could be held on Sunday September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and aired on Fox. A bunch was not mentioned.

TVLine listed the nominees below. Your job as extraordinarily open-minded inhalers of television is storm the feedback part with gushes of joy or outbursts of just indignation.

EXCELLENT DRAMA (Winner 2018: Game of Thrones)

Higher name Saul

bodyguard

game of Thrones

Kill Eva

Ozark

pose

succession

This is us

LEAD ACTORS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Matthew Rhys)

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling okay. Brown, that’s us

Harington equipment, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, higher name Saul

Billy Porter, pose

Milo Ventimiglia, that’s us

GUIDE ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Claire Foy)

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, killing Eva

Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, that’s us

Sandra Oh to kill Eva

Robin Wright, home of playing cards

SUPPORTING THE ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Thandie Newton)

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, killing Eva

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Peter Dinklage)

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, higher name Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, higher name Saul

Michael Kelly, home of playing cards

Chris Sullivan, that’s us

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Samira Wiley)

Laverne Cox, Orange is the new black

Cherry Jones *, The Maid’s Story

Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse

Phylicia Rashad, that’s us

Cicely Tyson how to get away with manslaughter

Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones

* Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are qualified for special personal awards this year

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Ron Cephas Jones)

Michael Angarana, that’s us

Ron Cephas Jones, that’s us

Michael McKean, higher name Saul

Kumail Nanjiani, The twilight zone

Glynn Turman how to get away with murder

Bradley Whitford *, The Handmaid’s Story

* Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are qualified for special personal awards this year

EXCELLENT COMEDY (Winner 2018: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)

Barry

fleabag

The good place

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Russian doll

Schitts Creek

Veep

LEAD THE ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Rachel Brosnahan)

Christina Applegate, useless for me

Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

LEAD THE ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Invoice Hader)

Anthony Anderson, black-haired

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, the good place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Technique

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek

SUPPORT ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Alex Borstein)

Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, live Saturday night

SUPPORTING THE ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Henry Winkler)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Technique

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: SNL presenter Tiffany Haddish)

Jane Lynch, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Sandra Oh, live on Saturday evening

Maya Rudolph, the good place

Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag

Fiona Shaw, Fleabag

Emma Thompson, live Saturday night

GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Katt Williams)

Matt Damon, live Saturday night

Robert de Niro, live Saturday night

Luke Kirby, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Peter MacNicol, Veep

John Mulaney, live Saturday night

Adam Sandler, live Saturday evening

Rufus Sewell, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

LIMITED ROW (Winner 2018: The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)

Chernobyl

Escape to Dannemora

Fosse / Verdon

Sharp objects

When you see us

DRAMA (Winner 2018: Black Mirror, “USS Callister”)

Gang snatch: Black mirror

United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum

Deadwood: the movie

King Lear

My dinner with Hervé

GUIDE THE ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Regina King)

Amy Adams, sharp objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape from Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis when they see us

Joey King, the deed

Niecy Nash when they see us

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

LEAD THE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Darren Criss)

Mahershala Ali, true detective

Benecio del Toro, escape in Dannemora

Hugh Grant, a very English scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome when they see us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

SUPPORTING THE ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Merritt Wever)

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake when they see us

Patricia Clarkson, sharp objects

Vera Farmiga when they see us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse / Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Jeff Daniels)

Asante Blackk when they see us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo when they see us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, a very English scandal

Michael Okay Williams when they see us

REALITY SHOW HOST (Winner 2018: RuPaul Charles)

James Corden, the greatest in the world

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s video game

Marie Kondo, cleaning up with Marie Kondo

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It

RuPaul, RuPaul´s Drag Race

REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (Winner 2018: RuPaul’s Drag Race)

The great race

American ninja warrior

Done!

RuPaul´s Drag Race

top chef

The voice

VARIOUS SKETCH SERIES (Winner 2018: Saturday Evening Reside)

At the residence with Amy Sedaris

Documentary now!

Drunken historical past

I love you, America With Sarah Silverman

Live Saturday evening

Who is america

VARIETY SERIES (Winner 2018: Final Week Tonight With John Oliver)

The everyday gift with Trevor Noah

Full frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel live

Last week with John Oliver tonight

The late-late gift with James Corden

The late present with Stephen Colbert

