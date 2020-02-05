Emmy nominations: Game of Thrones, Mrs. Maisel and Chernobyl Lead Pack; HBO regains dominance over Netflix

Nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and HBO’s Game of Thrones ended its run with a bang that garnered 32 complete nods. Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, at 20, pulled the second most nominations accepted by HBO’s Chernobyl (19), NBC’s Saturday Evening Reside (18) and HBO’s Barry and FXs Fosse / Verdon (both 17).
On the platform, HBO – which Netflix 108-112 had left behind last year – returned to the highest point by collecting 137 full nods to the 117 of the streaming greats.
This year’s ceremony could be held on Sunday September 22nd at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles and aired on Fox. A bunch was not mentioned.
TVLine listed the nominees below. Your job as extraordinarily open-minded inhalers of television is storm the feedback part with gushes of joy or outbursts of just indignation.
EXCELLENT DRAMA (Winner 2018: Game of Thrones)
Higher name Saul
bodyguard
game of Thrones
Kill Eva
Ozark
pose
succession
This is us
LEAD ACTORS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Matthew Rhys)
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling okay. Brown, that’s us
Harington equipment, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, higher name Saul
Billy Porter, pose
Milo Ventimiglia, that’s us
GUIDE ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Claire Foy)
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, killing Eva
Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, that’s us
Sandra Oh to kill Eva
Robin Wright, home of playing cards
SUPPORTING THE ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Thandie Newton)
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, killing Eva
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Peter Dinklage)
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, higher name Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, higher name Saul
Michael Kelly, home of playing cards
Chris Sullivan, that’s us
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Samira Wiley)
Laverne Cox, Orange is the new black
Cherry Jones *, The Maid’s Story
Jessica Lange, AHS: Apocalypse
Phylicia Rashad, that’s us
Cicely Tyson how to get away with manslaughter
Carice van Houten, Game of Thrones
* Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are qualified for special personal awards this year
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (Winner 2018: Ron Cephas Jones)
Michael Angarana, that’s us
Ron Cephas Jones, that’s us
Michael McKean, higher name Saul
Kumail Nanjiani, The twilight zone
Glynn Turman how to get away with murder
Bradley Whitford *, The Handmaid’s Story
* Three “leftover” episodes from 2018 are qualified for special personal awards this year
EXCELLENT COMEDY (Winner 2018: The wonderful Mrs. Maisel)
Barry
fleabag
The good place
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Russian doll
Schitts Creek
Veep
LEAD THE ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Rachel Brosnahan)
Christina Applegate, useless for me
Rachel Brosnahan, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitts Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
LEAD THE ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Invoice Hader)
Anthony Anderson, black-haired
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, the good place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Technique
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitts Creek
SUPPORT ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Alex Borstein)
Alex Borstein, The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, live Saturday night
SUPPORTING THE ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Henry Winkler)
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Technique
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: SNL presenter Tiffany Haddish)
Jane Lynch, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Sandra Oh, live on Saturday evening
Maya Rudolph, the good place
Kristin Scott Thomas, Fleabag
Fiona Shaw, Fleabag
Emma Thompson, live Saturday night
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (Winner 2018: Katt Williams)
Matt Damon, live Saturday night
Robert de Niro, live Saturday night
Luke Kirby, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Peter MacNicol, Veep
John Mulaney, live Saturday night
Adam Sandler, live Saturday evening
Rufus Sewell, the wonderful Mrs. Maisel
LIMITED ROW (Winner 2018: The Murder of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story)
Chernobyl
Escape to Dannemora
Fosse / Verdon
Sharp objects
When you see us
DRAMA (Winner 2018: Black Mirror, “USS Callister”)
Gang snatch: Black mirror
United Kingdom and Gibraltar European Union membership referendum
Deadwood: the movie
King Lear
My dinner with Hervé
GUIDE THE ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Regina King)
Amy Adams, sharp objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape from Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis when they see us
Joey King, the deed
Niecy Nash when they see us
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
LEAD THE ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Darren Criss)
Mahershala Ali, true detective
Benecio del Toro, escape in Dannemora
Hugh Grant, a very English scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome when they see us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
SUPPORTING THE ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2018 winner: Merritt Wever)
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake when they see us
Patricia Clarkson, sharp objects
Vera Farmiga when they see us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse / Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (Winner 2018: Jeff Daniels)
Asante Blackk when they see us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo when they see us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, a very English scandal
Michael Okay Williams when they see us
REALITY SHOW HOST (Winner 2018: RuPaul Charles)
James Corden, the greatest in the world
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s video game
Marie Kondo, cleaning up with Marie Kondo
Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
RuPaul, RuPaul´s Drag Race
REALITY SHOW COMPETITION (Winner 2018: RuPaul’s Drag Race)
The great race
American ninja warrior
Done!
RuPaul´s Drag Race
top chef
The voice
VARIOUS SKETCH SERIES (Winner 2018: Saturday Evening Reside)
At the residence with Amy Sedaris
Documentary now!
Drunken historical past
I love you, America With Sarah Silverman
Live Saturday evening
Who is america
VARIETY SERIES (Winner 2018: Final Week Tonight With John Oliver)
The everyday gift with Trevor Noah
Full frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel live
Last week with John Oliver tonight
The late-late gift with James Corden
The late present with Stephen Colbert
