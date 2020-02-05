Emmy nominations: Game of Thrones' epic document, Rent's' Dwell 'eligibility, a popular cherry, and lots of other fun facts

Advertisement

As the nominations for the 71st Emmy Awards continue to be processed, TVLine takes a closer look at the quieter (and more enjoyable) developments.

HBO REPLIES THRONE | With a record-breaking 137 whole nicks, HBO regained its title as the nominated outlet – after its 17-year-old series was damaged in 2018 by the brave upstart Netflix (who had accumulated 117 this year). In the meantime, Amazon has more than doubled its previous report and collected 47 nods – which is partly due to Fleabag’s 11 nominations (along with for Excellent Comedy).

I DRINK AND I RECEIVE EMMY NODS | Along with his eighth nomination as a supporting actor in a drama, Game of Thrones’ Peter Dinklage improved his report in this class and cemented his reputation as the only solid member of the HBO saga should be nominated for each eligible season.

CHERRY POP | The first nominations for Schitt’s Creek (4 in total, along with the largest comedy sequence) were also the first invitation of the pop TV community to the Emmys dance.

BUT DO NOT FORGET Of the exhibits that ended their runs or had purchased this year, Game of Thrones led the pack with a whopping 32 nods – from the last 22 in the year – and produced a report for what are probably most nomads for a single season of a present , (The previous report was 26 and was produced by NYPD Blue in 1994.) Veep received 9 nominations, while The Huge Bang Concept and Home of Playing Cards each received three each. Loopy’s ex-girlfriend grabbed two last noms (for Authentic Most Important Title Theme Music and “So antidepressants are not a big deal”, also known as The CW’s only presence), while Rel (of course, Rel!), The Tick and I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, everyone snapped out of the door in their own way.

A FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING Forty-five (!) Thespians and creatives scored their first Emmy Nicks on Tuesday with This Is Us (Mandy Moore, Game of Thrones, Gwendoline Christie) and Michael McKean from Higher Name Saul.

IT IS AN HONOR TO BE (VERY) NOMINATED… | James Corden is open to both on-camera as an expert (as the moderator of The World’s Finest) and as an author and / or EP for 4 Emmys, while Barrys Invoice Hader represents a triple risk and involves writing and writing around the main character in a comedy directed race.

LESS THAN SUPER | While DC Comics-based exhibits made two innuendos this year (Gotham for excellent sound enhancement and Teen Titans Go! For excellent animation program), Marvel was excluded from the Emmy race this time. (Earlier than you ask: This year’s drama stunt nomas started Blacklist, Blindspot, Game of Thrones, SWAT and SEAL crew.)

MOM IS NOT THE WORD Mother star Allison Janney was cursed for the first time because the 2014 CBS sitcom took part in the Emmy race.

THIS N THIS Despite everything that is hostless, the Oscars still managed to get eight nods, along with for Excellent Selection Particular (Dwell)…. Fox’s Hire can also be in the Selection Particular (Dwell) race, regardless of whether the printed edition really lingers for about 20 minutes. Netflix’s Ozark has practically doubled its nomination count, jumping from 5 in 2018 to 9 in 2019. And as proof that some of the wishes come true, 48 of TVLine’s 97 Dream Emmy nominees came here. (Almost half! We’ll take it!)