Emmy nominations 2019: Ausiellos biting judgments

The Emmy nominations for 2019 were exciting and crazy as always (see full list here). For every impressed nod (Catherine O’Hara! Lastly!) There was a nudge where I scratched the pores and skin off my scalp (Susan Kelechi Watson, the right work of art?). I provide the good, the dangerous and the ugly results of this 12-month list without any additional effort.

I am amazed by:

* All the Fleabag love! Phoebe Waller Bridge! Sian Clifford! Outstading Comedy Sequence!

* Three sentences: Mandy. Freakin ‘. Moore. Last. (OK, that’s technically 4 sentences.)

* The wonderful Mrs. Maisel EP Daniel Palladino grabs a nominee for the episode that contains this crazy catskills sequence (see scene here!)

* Kill Evas Jodie Comer in the main actress class!

* The three main nods for the long overdue Schitt’s Creek, along with Excellent Comedy Sequence, leading actress for the aforementioned O’Hara and leading actress for Eugene Levy!

* GLOW star Betty Gilpin as soon as she is confirmed again in the supporting actor slot!

* The excellent comedy sequence from Good Place nom!

* Russian doll Natasha Lyonne grabs a main actress. Comedy nods! In addition, the Excellent Comedy Sequence nomination!

* Pose’s Excellent Drama Sequence nod and Billy Porter’s nomination for the lead role

* Christina Applegate sneaks in for Netflix’s Lifeless to Me!

I’m incredibly upset about:

* The lack of affection for This Is Us – Susan Kelechi Watson. The same goes for The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden.

* The Good Combat gets the shaft.

* The sensational, stealing Natasha Rothwell of the insecure remains undetected. Once more.

* Andrew Scott, the sizzling priest of Fleabag, gets Bupkis. Sacrilege!

* GLOW’s Alison Brie was unable to get a wink (again) for her impressive work in season two of the Netflix comedy.

* Netflix’s chic and creepy “Haunting of Hill Home” is ignored.

* Nada for Comedy Central’s Breakout-Comedy The Different Two.

* The recently saved One Day at a Time is MIA in all key classes. Once more.

