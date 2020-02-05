Emmy nominations 2019: Ausiellos biting judgments

The Emmy nominations for 2019 were exciting and crazy as always (see full list here). For every impressed nod (Catherine O’Hara! Lastly!) There was a nudge where I scratched the pores and skin off my scalp (Susan Kelechi Watson, the right work of art?). I provide the good, the dangerous and the ugly results of this 12-month list without any additional effort.
I am amazed by:
* All the Fleabag love! Phoebe Waller Bridge! Sian Clifford! Outstading Comedy Sequence!
* Three sentences: Mandy. Freakin ‘. Moore. Last. (OK, that’s technically 4 sentences.)
* The wonderful Mrs. Maisel EP Daniel Palladino grabs a nominee for the episode that contains this crazy catskills sequence (see scene here!)
* Kill Evas Jodie Comer in the main actress class!
* The three main nods for the long overdue Schitt’s Creek, along with Excellent Comedy Sequence, leading actress for the aforementioned O’Hara and leading actress for Eugene Levy!
* GLOW star Betty Gilpin as soon as she is confirmed again in the supporting actor slot!
* The excellent comedy sequence from Good Place nom!
* Russian doll Natasha Lyonne grabs a main actress. Comedy nods! In addition, the Excellent Comedy Sequence nomination!
* Pose’s Excellent Drama Sequence nod and Billy Porter’s nomination for the lead role
* Christina Applegate sneaks in for Netflix’s Lifeless to Me!
I’m incredibly upset about:
* The lack of affection for This Is Us – Susan Kelechi Watson. The same goes for The Good Place’s D’Arcy Carden.
* The Good Combat gets the shaft.
* The sensational, stealing Natasha Rothwell of the insecure remains undetected. Once more.
* Andrew Scott, the sizzling priest of Fleabag, gets Bupkis. Sacrilege!
* GLOW’s Alison Brie was unable to get a wink (again) for her impressive work in season two of the Netflix comedy.
* Netflix’s chic and creepy “Haunting of Hill Home” is ignored.
* Nada for Comedy Central’s Breakout-Comedy The Different Two.
* The recently saved One Day at a Time is MIA in all key classes. Once more.