Emmanuel Macron’s pace of work shames others. When Boris Johnson hosted an exuberant private party on Downing Street on the eve of Brexit, France’s busy bee president appealed to the British people in a statesmanlike manner. Macron called for the opening of a new chapter in what he called “unrivaled” a relationship consisting of “blood, freedom, courage and struggle”. The French “know what they owe the British,” he wrote. That was moving, cunning stuff.

While Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, who is fighting against her own party and against the extreme right in the state elections in Thuringia, is pushing for retirement, Macron is tightening the conditions for future EU enlargement, countries like Kosovo, Albania and Northern Macedonia covers. Even when the EU did not agree to a unanimous declaration rejecting Trump’s unilateral Middle East peace plan, Macron stressed French support for a two-state solution after visiting Israel and meeting the Palestinian president in Ramallah.

In the few weeks since the beginning of the year, Macron has also led a summit with five African countries – Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania – and forged a new “coalition for the Sahel” to combat jihadist terror. condemned Turkey for interference in Libya and sent warships to the eastern Mediterranean; and spent two days in Warsaw to convince the bad guys of Poland of the advantages of closer European cooperation. And that doesn’t apply to the time spent at home on strikes and protests.

The trip to the Polish capital last week was typically brave. It indicated that Macron’s confidence in his abilities remained unbroken in the middle of his tenure, even though this feeling is not shared by fellow citizens – his approval ratings are currently weak in the late 1930s.

Part of the visit involved repairing bridges that he had burned in disputes over attempts by the Polish government to control the judiciary and the media. In part, it was a calculated step to replace Britain as Poland’s best friend of the EU.

Above all, however, the aim was to convince the Poles that Macron’s controversial ideas for developing autonomous European defense and security capabilities, restoring relations with Russia and building a more integrated Europe would not undermine NATO and threaten the US alliance – which they will almost certainly do.

The main means for this shift, which the French heads of government have been looking for for a long time, are the “European Intervention Initiative” launched by Macron in 2017 and his proposal for a “European Security Council”.

There is a broader reason for all this busyness that goes beyond specific issues. A common theme connects Macron’s activities on the international stage – what he sees as an urgent need to promote Europe as a powerful, independent force in a world increasingly dominated by the United States, China, and authoritarian, predatory populist-nationalist regimes.

Macron owes his ambition to humanistic values, democratic principles and progressive agendas after the Enlightenment, which are under attack everywhere.

European and world market leader at a summit in Germany last month. With many western countries prone to populism, Macron is taking a course to defend Europe’s liberal principles. Photo: Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Macron’s commitment to the European cause, as he expressed last year in his call for a “European Renaissance”, is admirable and certainly to be welcomed. The problem, and this applies both inside and outside of France, is that Macron is virtually alone among the leaders of the great powers.

No other high-ranking politician in Europe today or within the EU Commission seems to be able or willing to take up the bludgeon. Who is still ready to fight? Merkel doesn’t. Your struggles are almost over. Neither the schismatic, belligerent Spaniards and Italians, nor the off-center Poles. Certainly not the swaying Johnson.

In France, Marine Le Pen and its renamed National Front (now the National Rally) are lurking and hope to get Macron off the pitch in 2022. Her dispute will, as always, be about identity and immigration, although she is now pretending otherwise. The president is denounced as a symbol of a non-contact, neoliberal global elite.

Local elections next month could go bad for him. Macron, a traditional centrist in many ways, is also a radical reformer, as his upheaval in the public sector shows. In this regard, he’s a true heir to Tony Blair – including the possibility that everything will go wrong. The struggle for France is also a struggle for Europe.

Macron is not just alone; He and the principles and values ​​for which he is committed are also losing ground internationally – at least that’s how it seems at the moment. Just look at the strength of the reactionary forces directed against his model of progressive politics. In the United States, horrific Trump triumphs, supported by his impeachment, the confusion of his opponents and, above all, a booming economy. There seems to be less and less reason to believe that he will be denied a second term, with all the horror that goes with it.

In Russia, Vladimir Putin, the archenemy of western democracy, blatantly tinkers with the rules to ensure a form of eternal Putinism. In China, the cult of Xi Jinping, president for life and the epitome of a strong man, seems unassailable despite the corona virus.

Right-wing bullies, Boors and Braggarts take center stage from India, Brazil and the Philippines to Turkey, Israel, Hungary and Saudi Arabia. Macron’s favored multilateral, collaborative approaches by a castrated UN Security Council are dying in New York.

Macron, who was once compared to Jupiter, the Roman god of the gods, moves in a lonely orbit through this dark, hideous landscape, which is led by ideological stars from another era.

In a cynical modern world in which national self-interest is paramount, individual rights are disregarded and increasing inequality, digital dictatorships and environmental degradation are not being tackled, the chances are against him. But with its quaint, almost old-fashioned ideas of solidarity and human improvement, Macron may be Europe’s last and best hope.