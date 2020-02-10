Advertisement

That is why Eminem performed “Lose Yourself” at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday evening. Why? Good question. Em won the Oscar in 2003 when he was nominated for 8 Mile, but he did not appear at the ceremony that year. I think it was a kind of retaliation for not appearing at the time.

He entered the stage immediately after a montage of film music moments, which was presented by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He recently released a new album, Music To Be Murdered By.

Check out the clips from the performance below.

Lose yourself. #Oscars’ audience gives @Eminem a standing ovation after the surprise performance of his Oscar-winning song ‘8 Mile’. Https://t.co/GsTAC6owzz pic.twitter.com/JPAAkG1O0h

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2020

Billie Eilish and Idina Menzel’s reaction to Eminem are all of us. # Oscars pic.twitter.com/CuaY10KleH

– Erin Murray (@ ErinMurray16) February 10, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nVndbPk2V7s (/ embed)

Eminem’s Twitter account posted a message immediately after the performance:

Listen, if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy. I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo

– Marshall Mathers (@Eminem), February 10, 2020