Advertisement

Eminem’s efficiency for his 2003 Oscar-winning title “Lose Your Self” at the 2020 ceremony was a shock to both viewers and spectators. He reveals why he did it and the best factor for his night.

EminemThe shock efficiency of “Lose Your Self” at the 2020 Oscars was one of the biggest highlights of the night. After a montage with the Sound Modifying / Mixing Award, he climbed onto the stage and broke into the eight-mile melody that earned him the Best Authentic Track Oscar in 2003. At that point, he was back at the Detroit house, not just accepting the award or doing the track. The 47-year-old defined on our sister website Selection why he decided to do it 17 years later.

“I thought maybe because I didn’t have the opportunity to do it in time. Maybe it’ll be cool.” Again, I didn’t think I had a chance to win, and we just “Lose Your Self” with them at the Grammys root a few weeks earlier than the Oscars, so we didn’t think this was a good suggestion. And even at the moment, the youthful I didn’t really feel like a gift that I could perceive, ”Eminem – the actual title Marshall Mathers – Revealed in a February 10 cell phone interview.

When asked if he loved his 2020 Oscars night on February 9, Em said, “Complete. I got to hug Salma Hayek! ”It will no doubt be in everyone’s bucket record. The beautiful 52-year-old actress looked like a Greek goddess in a billowing white, asymmetrical Gucci robe with a puff sleeve. She wore her hair up and had a Boucheron-Feuilles-de-Laurier necklace wrapped around her bun, which seems to be the most effective at night.

Advertisement

Marshall also told the publication where he was the night he won his trophy. If one is shocked Barbra Streisand presented his title as co-author of the 2003 winner Luis Resto went on stage to just take the Oscar. “I think I used to just be home with my daughter – and I didn’t look at both of them. At that point, limit Hailie I had to be in college early in the morning, so [I was asleep], ”Marshall announced. “So he called me and I remember the cell phone ringing. I’m like” Motherf ** ker, I’m trying to sleep! “Anyway [I replied] and he’s like” Hey man, you won! “” I did it? Sh * t! Cool! “But that was a certain time and I was in a certain place in my life.”

Marshall defined that he was approached by the Oscars producers for 2020 because his eight mile scenes should be in the montage. “I think that’s exactly how it went. And it was cool because we just released an album, so we mentioned that it might make sense with the timing of the brand new album.” He also liked that his efficiency would remain a secret until he hit the stage. “I was introduced to this method and I mentioned,” Oh, it’s kind of stupid not to announce it, “he continued.

It was undoubtedly a success, as Cutaways confirmed to the audience Gal Gadot. Brie Larson. Janelle Monaeand best film Oscar winner Roger Deakinsto disrupt its efficiency. Kelly Marie Tran She really liked that she sang alongside the chorus and found out all the sentences in the track. It is developing into a popular GIF.