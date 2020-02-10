Eminem performed at the 2020 Oscars and the crowd loved it

Advertisement

Surprisingly, nobody – I mean, nobody – saw Eminem appearing at the Oscars. Yes, it’s still 2020. No, you don’t lose it. Yourself? Could be.

The shocking appearance followed when the Oscars honored legendary songs from films that we can never forget, including “Old Time Rock n ‘Roll” by Risky Business, “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp” by Hustle and Flow, “Prince’s” Purple Rain “from his eponymous film and more.

Was it random? A bit, why celebrities like Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish were visibly confused by Em’s appearance. But it’s not as random as it seems. See, Eminem played “Lose Yourself,” the original song from his 8 Mile film, which won the 2003 Oscar for best original song and made him the first rapper to ever win an Oscar.

While it took a few celebrities a few minutes to get to grips with the big revelation, the camera showed Kelly Marie Tran, Gal Gadot and Zazie Beets, who enthusiastically passed by and recited the lyrics. The performance ended with a standing ovation for the rapper.

“See if you had another try, another opportunity … Thank you for having me at TheAcademy,” Eminem wrote after his appearance on Twitter. “I’m sorry it took me 18 years to get here.”

Em’s surprising appearance also caused turmoil on Twitter. Below are the best reactions to Eminem, who appeared 17 years after winning the Oscars.

