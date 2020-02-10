Emily Ratajkowski shows abdominal muscles in crop top and skirt at the Vanity Fair Oscar After Party 2020

Advertisement

Emily Ratajkowski opted for a very emrata look at the Vanity Fair Oscar after party last night: the model and lingerie designer wore a white bandeau top and a matching skirt. A lot of diaphragm was shown and so the signature of the star was a tear. Does it get more emrata than that?

George Pimentel, Getty Images

Emrata was accompanied by her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard at the party:

Kevin Mazur / VF20Getty Images

Her appearance occurs one day after Ratajkowski wore a black mini dress with Bear-McClard at the Film Independent Spirit Awards:

George Pimentel, Getty Images

Ratajkowski spoke to ELLE.com last year about how she sometimes struggles with body confidence. “I mean, yes, it’s easy for me (to feel safe), but let me say there are days when I wake up and I don’t feel good,” she said. “I think it’s all relative and I think everyone can be critical of their bodies no matter what you look like on Instagram. I think that trust doesn’t come from what you see in the mirror, it’s about how you do it you feel as cheesy as that. “

Trust is a practice, she said, “And it’s not one that you’ll always be good at. And I think that’s really important. I mean, there are so many different ways to criticize your body, and that’s it not just how tall you are, you know? “

She advises women “to take a break. This is a message that is very important to me,” she said. “I have the feeling that women, and especially young women, have such a hard time comparing themselves constantly. I don’t know if I see it that way with men, least of all physically. I think you really want to be the sexiest , the smartest, the hardest-working – all of that. And it’s great that these are the things we all want. But it’s also important to realize that we are human and you won’t always be all the things that you are are want to be at any given moment. “

