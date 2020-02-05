Emily Ratajkowski complained about Instagram photo

Advertisement

A Manhattan photographer has sued the mannequin Emily Ratajkowski for posting a copyrighted photo of herself.

In his lawsuit before a federal court in Manhattan, Lensman Robert O’Neil claims that the 28-year-old bomb included a photo of her in her Instagram story without first obtaining permission to do so.

The authentic photo of O’Neil shows the stunner wearing a bouquet that hides her face while wearing an oversized blazer and tennis shoes.

Ratajkowski posted the photo on her social media and gave the picture the headline “Constantly Furious” – even though the picture itself disappeared and was published as an Instagram story that disappears after 24 hours.

The photographer is suing for unspecified financial damage, citing copyright infringement.

A representative of Ratajkowski did not immediately return a request for comment.