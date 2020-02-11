Embiid causes a stir with social media contributions

Advertisement

ENDLESS SIXERS DRAMA CONTINUES: Just when we thought the drama was over after last week’s NBA trading session, things started to pick up again when ESPN chief Brian Windhorst said in his podcast that league leaders are preparing for the opportunity to Joel Embiid in to make this offseason available for a trade. This is extremely remarkable for a variety of reasons.

First, it tells us that things in Philadelphia could be as bad as they appear from the outside. Furthermore, the report suggests that if the Sixers had to choose between Embiid and Ben Simmons’ construction, they could actually resort to the latter, which is pretty revealing. Given Simmons’ performance when Embiid missed weeks of action earlier this season, it may not be that surprising.

Of course, these are just rumors from the association and not a report directly from Philadelphia, so this needs to be considered. And if it had stopped there, we might even have ignored it. But Embiid decided to light the flames and get the NBA world going by jumping on social media shortly afterwards and posting the infamous Batman quote: “You either die as a hero or live long enough to be yourself To see villain. “

After that, it got worse for the Philadelphia fans as none other than Jimmy Butler commented on the post and told Embiid that he knew a place where bad guys are welcome (with reference to Miami) to which the All-NBA Center was pointed out replied: “Damn right, my brother. “

None of this could mean anything, of course, and could only be a case where Embiid is having fun. But the situation in Philadelphia as a whole will need to be monitored closely in the coming months, especially if it disappoints the playoff period. Then it could be very hectic.

LAST NIGHT IN THE CLUB: The Raptors won a 15th consecutive franchise game against Minnesota and a D’Angelo Russell 137-126, behind a 34-point effort by Pascal Siakam. Indiana has sunk six times in a row and dropped 106 to 105 for a Nets team without Kyrie Irving.

Oh, and the hornets hit the pistons 87-76. Nothing special happened in this game. It was just cool to see an end result that looks like it was from 2005 and not from 2020.

NEW SIGNATURE: The Mavericks are reportedly signing the recently purchased Swingman Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, who will help the team strengthen their defenses. In order to make room for the former number 2 in the overall standings, Dallas does without the favorite and three-point shooter Ryan Broekhoff. Cold world.

KNICKS COACHING SEARCH: Although interim head coach Mike Miller has done a great job at the top of the Knicks so far, new team president Leon Rose is reportedly hoping to become New York’s next head coach.

Two of the top candidates? Tom Thibodeau and Jeff Van Gundy.

JUST TEN: We rated the players with the best results in the history of the Slam Dunk competition, including Michael Jordan, Spud Webb and Vince Carter.

FRESH POD: Our own Alex Kennedy is accompanied by Josh Martin to discuss various topics, including the Lakers-Clippers rivalry, Andrew Wiggins’ Fit ​​in Golden State, and more.

FIXED DEBUT: He may not have made big numbers when he first appeared with L.A., but Clippers ‘teammates were impressed by Marcus Morris’ debut with the team.

PROUD POPS: His own NBA dreams have not come true, but Rudy Gobert’s father is fulfilled when he sees that his son has such a successful career.

QUIET BROKEN: Andre Iguodala’s name was pulled a bit through the mud when he didn’t show the grizzlies, but the seasoned swinger says things were planned all along, and it was the way Memphis wanted it to be.

FIXED ADDITION: Marvin Williams was an accomplished low-risk pick-up from the Bucks. The floor-length power forward is excited about the opportunity, and recently discussed what he brings to Milwaukee from a basketball sense.

MORE TRUTHS: Tattoo studios in LA have recently been flooded with requests from Kobe Bryant fans who want to pay tribute to their fallen idol in the form of ink.

