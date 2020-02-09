Advertisement

15.57 EST

15:57

Here’s AAP on Llew O’Brien:

Nationals backbencher Llew O’Brien left the party after Barnaby Joyce rejected his offer to lead.

O’Brien told it Scott Morrison his decision on Sunday evening.

He will remain in the coalition’s party room.

“O’Brien joined the LNP from the start and remains a member of the LNP. O’Brien will not make any statements until he meets with the Prime Minister,” his spokeswoman told AAP on Monday.

Wide Bay’s member in Queensland was one of Barnaby Joyce’s supporters who threatened last week to block coalition laws after the leadership’s failed offer.

Senior government minister Mathias Cormann said O’Brien would continue to be a member of the Liberal National Party.

“He continues to support the government – he made that clear to the Prime Minister,” said Cormann.

O’Brien will supply the government.

Good Morning

The Nationals just keep going, right?

The Courier Mail reports on Wide Bay MP (one of the safest Liberal National Party seats in Queensland) Llew O’Brien Stop after a “screaming war” with the federal party last night. Www.germnews.de/archive/dn/1996/03/27.html Michael McCormack.

You can read the whole story here in the courier post.

O’Brien is the MP who triggered the lead last week. Seems he’s still not over it. In his local newspaper he told Scott Morrison last night that he would quit the National Party – but Morrison has given him permission to stay in the LNP. I’m not sure what that means, but at that point O’Brien will not be sitting in either the National Party Room or the Liberal Party Room. And it will still give the state supply.

However, he is free to resolve a number of other issues, such as ensuring integrity.

It seems now George Christensen falls in a line.

Sharri Markson

(@SharriMarkson)

Exclusive: George Christensen called the prime minister and said he had never told Barnaby that he would go over the floor with him. He said to me, “I have told the Prime Minister and the Deputy Prime Minister that I have not told anyone that I would speak (and I would not do so) for partisan reasons.”

February 9, 2020

But don’t think this is over. Not yet. There is a group of national MPs who seem fairly determined and do not seem to notice the consequences. It won’t just go away. In my experience, it’s festering.

Oh, and the Indonesian president Joko Widodo is in town for a bilateral visit. He will speak in front of parliament today, making him the second Indonesian head of state.

And Zali Steggall, Helen Haines, Rebekha Sharkie and Andrew Wilkie will publish a climate bill today. They want a bipartisan approach to preparing for climate change and hope for a conscience vote on the subject.

Stay up to date as the day unfolds Mike Bowers, Katharine Murphy, Sarah Martin, Paul Karp and a coffee me at your service.

Ready?

Let’s get started.