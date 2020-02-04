Advertisement

Elton John made a recommendation to Lana Del Rey after the singer was convicted in 2012 for her first efficiency on Saturday Night Time Reside.

“It was the first time I spoke to you,” said John, 72, in a brand new Rolling Stone Journal dialogue with Rey, 34. “I called you and said,” Listen, I just got mine Help. I know you’re sober and all that, but just don’t take a look at these people. “

He added, praising her for getting the criticism through: “Most of the people who will have flattened it without end. It was an outrageous attack. “

Due to the “SNL” efficiency, Rey performed her songs “Blue Denims” and “Video Video Games”. It was rocked by the media, and Brian Williams was even known as “one of the worst things to do in the SNL’s past”.

“It was so depressing for someone like me to see someone crucified,” said John. “I saw it and it wasn’t that dangerous!”

Rey, who simply dropped her sixth studio album “Norman F – King Rockwell”, agreed that she didn’t think her efficiency was terrible.

John continued, “It wasn’t terrible in any way. I don’t know what was on the agenda, but where was the #Metoo movement?”

Rey also remembered that he was in no way nervous about efficiency.

“I’m sure it gave you a lot of trauma, but it also gave you an unimaginable spine,” continued John, mentioning Ashlee Simpson, who was known to synchronize her “SNL” efficiency in 2004. I have Ashlee Simpson noticed and yes, that’s a serious thing. It’s humorous. It isn’t for them, but it’s certainly very humorous to look at. “

Rey quipped, “I’m not laughing!”

