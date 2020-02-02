Elton John postpones concert after his mother-in-law's death

Advertisement

Elton John said on Saturday “with the heaviest heartbeat” that he had to cancel a gift planned for Saturday night in Indianapolis because he was “extremely uncomfortable”.

The seriousness probably goes beyond the frustration of not being able to play for followers: John’s mother-in-law Gladys Furnish, mother of his husband David Furnish, died on Thursday.

John confirmed the death that night in his presence in Toronto. The participants said that he had informed the group that the girl, whom he referred to as the matriarch of the Furnish household, had died at three in the morning and expressed condolences to her various sons and her husband before saying “Don’t Let the Solar Go Down On Me ”.

In the message he sent to followers on social media on Saturday afternoon, John did not point to her death, but made it clear that he was unable to continue with the present.

“To my dear followers in Indianapolis: It is with the heaviest heartbeat that I am pressured to send the information that I am extremely uncomfortable with and that I cannot do at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight,” John wrote. “I hate to let my followers down, but I owe it to you to use the most effective current potential, and unfortunately it just isn’t potential.” The date is set for March 2020 and I promise to send the gift you deserve. Thank you for your help and understanding… Elton x ”

It is not known whether the subsequent interruption of his farewell tour on Monday in Nashville’s Bridgestone area is affected or not.

Furnish posted a tribute to his mother on Instagram on Friday. “Today I have mislaid my breathtaking, angelic mother,” he wrote. “She passed on peacefully with me and my brothers at her side during the night. Mama exuded mild kindness. She devoted herself entirely to her household. We all benefited greatly from their knowledge of the person concerned and their rich love. … Relaxation in peace mom. You have lived your life perfectly. I will always remember you. I promise to do my best to pass on the gifts you gave me to my own stunning sons. “

