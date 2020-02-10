Advertisement

Elton John had a lot to celebrate at his annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party after winning his first Oscar since 1995 for The Lion King for his rocketman track “(I Gonna) Love Me Again” with songwriter Bernie Taupin. The award followed a live performance of the song.

Elton thanked his husband David Furnish and his children Zachary and Elijah: “David, I love you so much. How much do I love you, my beautiful boys who see this in Sydney, Zachary and Elijah? Dad loves you. “

Back at Elton’s party, the crowd was furious when the rock icon won his Oscar.

Advertisement

Immediately after winning the award, Elton received a police escort from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood to West Hollywood Park to join his party even before the show ended.

Yahoo Entertainment reports, “When Elton arrived, a live charity auction started by Alexander Gilkes started, and John showed his dedication again. First he bought one of the objects, a specially made work of art by the famous artist Nathaniel Mary Quinn, for himself. Then he sat down at the keyboard to raise the auction price for the white Yamaha grand piano in Rocketman during “Bennie and the Jets”, and actually started accepting requests from each of the bidders and snippets of “Bennie,” I am still standing “,” Daniel “,” Your Song “and other hits until the piano – which was only sealed for this occasion and shipped to Los Angeles – finally brought in a whopping $ 220,000. “