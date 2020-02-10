Elton John & Bernie Taupin win the best original song at Oscars

Advertisement

Rocketman’s Elton John and Bernie Taupins “(I will love myself again)” won the award for best original song at the 92nd Academy Awards. It was John’s fourth nomination and his second win – he also won “Can You Feel The Love Tonight” in 1995 – and it is Taupin’s first nomination and his first win. It is the first time that a songwriting team has won an Academy Award together.

It turned out a field that included Randy Newman’s “I can’t let you throw away” (from Toy Story 4; Breakthroughs “I’m Standing With You”, written by Diane Warren and performed by Chrissy Metz; Frozen II’s) “Into The Unknown “, written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and performed by Idina Menzel, and Harriets” Stand Up “, written by Joshuah Brian Campbell and sung by Cynthia Erivo.

Here is Elton John performing the song at the Oscars:

Advertisement

Elton John appears on #TheOscars #Oscars pic.twitter.com/YIvPIK4iZh

– Epic Movie Page (@EpicMovieClips) February 10, 2020