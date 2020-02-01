Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes confirms pregnancy and admits to fighting in the second trimester

Advertisement

Grimes went on Instagram on January 31 to report that she felt “ill-prepared” to be pregnant. She “had some problems early on” and everything was “a little ordeal” for her.

Weeks after the first spark of a pregnant hypothesis with a child come across image on Instagram on January 8th Elon musk‘S girlfriend, GrimesThe 31-year-old recently confirmed what we supporters suspected for a long time – she is pregnant. However, the singer’s emotional announcement on her social media account is not exactly what we expected her to do. Along with a photo of herself, Grimes asked her followers how they “deal with work and giving birth to a child”.

She also announced that she had some difficult pregnancies. “I’m sorry that I didn’t sell my album correctly or on social media. This whole factor was a bit of an ordeal. Had some problems early, but a good second trimester started to hurt at 25 weeks in every single place. I really feel like I’m very uncomfortable because I don’t know if I’m pregnant or not. I just didn’t notice what I was getting into. “

Fortunately, Grimes’ pregnancy wasn’t just unhealthy. She went on to say that the problems “were good too, but it certainly makes the job more difficult”. I’m also far more emo-capable and less brave of online hate and other things, haha. “

Still, Grimes hasn’t revealed the identity of her child’s father, but supporters suspect it is her boyfriend Elon Musk with whom she has been a romantic friend since 2019. Grimes is expected to drop her upcoming album, Miss Anthropocene, the following month, and she mentioned that she is “likely” to go back to “social media”. “Don’t think about my emo power, however curious the expertise was,” she wrote, asking the followers for a recommendation. “I didn’t even google it, I was definitely identical in the past and not hahaha smh.”

We recommend Grimes to look on social media for recommendations from various mothers who are watching her on Instagram, and we hope that she will bypass some other issues that continue to shift.