Cohen, known for his prankster role “Borat”, beat Facebook and its founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a tweet from February 5th. He asked, “Why do we let a man control the information that 2.5 billion people see? Facebook has to be regulated by governments, not by an emperor! ”

In true celebrity freakout fashion, the tweet was the headline of an image of Zuckerberg as a Roman imperial statue. Elon Musk, CEO of Spacex and Tesla, known for his hot takes, replied in a short tweet: “#DeleteFacebook It’s lame.”

Cohen’s statements came only a few months after he spoke against Facebook in a speech at the 2019 Anti-Defamation League’s “Never Is Now Summit on Anti-Semitism and Hate”.

“When a neo-Nazi enters a restaurant and threatens other customers and says he wants to kill Jews, does the restaurant owner, a private company, have to serve him an elegant eight-course menu?” asked Cohen.

Musk has previously publicly denounced Zuckerberg on Twitter, especially on the subject of artificial intelligence. “I talked to Mark about it,” Musk wrote in a tweet.

CNN Business wrote that Musk tweeted this response after a live Facebook broadcast saying Zuckerberg said he was “really optimistic” about AI, despite the general concerns.

CNN Business reported that “Zuckerberg believes technology is making cars safer and diagnosing diseases better. Musk has described it as the “greatest existential threat” to humanity. “

Musk, along with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and other reports, had approved an open letter calling for the ban on militarized robots. “