Elon Musk organizes an artificial intelligence hackathon at home that is a lot of fun

The billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk urged Lex Fridman, a scientist at MIT who deals with human-centric AI, to become part of the sham intelligence department of the electric car manufacturer Tesla. The well-known inventor also announced that he would host a man-made intelligence hackathon at his residence.

Tesla, one of the most important manufacturers of autonomous and electric automobiles in many industries, strives to keep nice heads around. Elon Musk, CEO of the U.S. company, known as the younger scientist Lex Fridman, who works at the Massachusetts Institute of Expertise (MIT) and is part of Tesla’s synthetic intelligence department, posted on his private Twitter account.

Fridman, a YouTube and podcast channel that provides satisfactory data on synthetic intelligence, autonomous automobiles, and in-depth studies, manages to impress everyone with his keen intelligence. It is a matter of curiosity what the scientist, who had previously interviewed Musk, would reply to the well-known inventor’s suggestion.

“At Tesla, using AI to fix self-driving isn’t just icing on the cake, it’s the cake” – @lexfridman

Be part of AI at Tesla! It gets to know directly from me & we meet with / email / text content almost every day. My actions, not just phrases, show how critically I look at AI.https: //t.co/iF97zvYZRz

– Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2020

Musk has also been very committed to attracting the most effective synthetic intelligence minds to Tesla. The South African-American inventor said that he had to host a man-made secret service hackathon at his residence. “Tesla will be having a great synthetic intelligence event / hackathon at my home in about 4 weeks with Tesla AI / autopilot group,” said Musk, invitations should be distributed quickly.

In Los Angeles alone, where there are only seven villas, Musk did not specify where the event should take place. The billionaire entrepreneur, who provides details of the standards by which invitees should be evaluated, said: “The doctorate is not fully required. The key factor is the ability to use synthetic intelligence and neural networks in an actually helpful method. I also don’t care if you graduate from high school. “