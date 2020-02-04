Elon Musk: Crypto Money Fraud on Twitter has reached creepy levels

Advertisement

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, continues his agenda with social media contributions. The billionaire entrepreneur criticized Google and Twitter for inadequately combating bot accounts.

Elon Musk, who is advancing with Tesla in the vehicle market and with SpaceX in the real estate sector, not only agrees with his posts on Twitter, but also with the futuristic initiatives he has implemented. Profitable businessman gave over 31 million followers an exemplary new dialog thing on the popular micro-weblog platform: bots and troll accounts.

Musk explained that crypto money fraud on Twitter had reached a scary scale and that bot / troll accounts on Twitter should be reported as soon as possible. The billionaire entrepreneur, who described such accounts as a “terrible disadvantage” for the internet, said bot accounts that mislead society and pursue the goal of fraud should be eradicated.

Fraudsters have been calling Bitcoin on Twitter for the past 12 months using Elon Musk’s identity.

Musk complained that fraudulent pages always appear in Google’s search results. Regardless of the use of the relevance principle known as PageRank, “the second website of Google search results is the safest place to cover an unusable body.” The used PageRank algorithm was carried out by Larry Webpage, the company’s co-founder.

Musk’s tweets criticizing Twitter and Google, as always, have a huge impact on social media. Some even provided him with his personal social media platform. Recently, it has been found that fraudsters promise to distribute existing crypto money by imitating the accounts of known people. Twitter, which has developed its algorithm to prevent counterfeit accounts from interacting with customers, does not block all of the so-called ads and accounts.