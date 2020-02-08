Advertisement

There is breathless talk of expanding the Six Nations, but some things never change. This was a Calcutta Cup encounter straight from the old school catalog, decided by Ellis Genge, the visitor’s backup, the only attempt of the game 10 minutes before the end. The bad weather was actually the real winner, but the relief that England will feel after the French disappointment will be significant.

Blown by the wind? Scotland will see it that way, too, because circumstances have led Captain Stuart Hogg to make the crucial misjudgments among his own posts that have made England his victor.

However, it was a day of persistence and Eddie Jones will be particularly grateful to a player. There is a lot of discussion about Tom Curry’s best position, but on this occasion the number on his back didn’t matter because he was everywhere. The sale backrower, supported by Sam Underhill and Lewis Ludlam, was outstanding in the breakdown and often provided the Scottish runaway trio with a tablespoon of their own medicine. On this occasion, he was more than enough to justify Jones’ trust in him 8.

England also had to remain collectively strong at times to avoid another bleak day. It was hard to notice that Flower of Scotland was sung so passionately that his emotional response to the one thing that wasn’t immediately blown into the Firth of Forth. Even a North Sea trawler would have flinched at the forecast and wondered if he should leave his open fire. Until the day they built a roof over Murrayfield, everything was part of the game in the northern realms, but for every standard it was a test of character and resilience.

Nothing can be guaranteed in this type of weather, and Owen Farrell, who missed three punishments that he would normally do with his eyes closed, will be in no rush to review these sections of the tape. However, the captain will be happy with the way his team has found a way to prevent them from losing their first two Six Nations games since 2005.

England celebrate victory at the final whistle. Photo: Robbie Stephenson / JMP / Shutterstock

The conditions were very difficult from the start. Another, trying to do a diabolically tricky business, George Ford tried and threatened to hit his head like a ski in North Berwick, and even simple midfield passes were thrown with more than a hint of anxiety. The grandstands prevented the worst from happening, but Farrell’s first kick into the goal was menacingly short and wide, and even his second attempt to hit the post required his full attention.

Whenever Scotland started to apply territorial pressure, it felt different. England owed both Maro Itoje and Curry that they had disturbed the home team when they started to pick up some momentum, and Scottish inaccuracies at the time of elimination provided further relief.

It was by no means the easiest game to shoot. Pascal Gaüzère was brutally aggressive towards the poor lineout throwers and believed that the best chance for reasonably decent rugby was to closely monitor the breakdown. Otherwise, the pursuers on both sides were given the freedom to start in front of their kickers. As the game became scarcer and the rain became more intense, the idea of ​​playing in Cape Town’s sunshine in February felt a little less far-fetched.

However, the Six Nations is not about craftsmanship or simple options. The bigger the challenge, the more important it is, and like The Open Championship, a bit of wind and rain is a great leveler. Another Farrell penalty, this time from the right side of the post, missed the intended goal, and a somewhat hasty attempt by Ford with a drop goal towards the end of the half was never in danger of being successful.

The meaning of points, by whatever means, became more and more obvious. An excellent solo breakout through the middle of prop Rory Sutherland put Scotland in excellent shape deep into English 22, but when a penalty finally came, there was no real question as to whether to shoot it to the corner. Adam Hastings took a close look at the three-pointer and there was a rustle in the windswept press box when he realized that the game had last been a 3: 3 tie between the sides.

It actually happened twice in the 1960s, but there’s usually a twist somewhere in modern game. Over the course of the third quarter, England appeared to be the more likely side to crack. Their tactical kick game suddenly collapsed, and Willi Heinz, Ford and Elliot Daly were all guilty of bringing the ball to full development. Suddenly it felt like a game no side was particularly interested in, especially the men in white.

Then the decisive dagger came. There was nothing particularly threatening about Ford’s small cultivator in the middle, but he refused to jump up for Hogg, who for a second weekend in a row suddenly had trouble lurking where there shouldn’t have been. After a nervous TMO reasoning, it was decided that the unfortunate full-back had grounded the ball but also carried it on, which brought England a five-meter scrum. It was the open invitation that the visit package needed, and the mighty Genge stormed right through the front door. Scotland have six championship games without a win, but the English fans can breathe a sigh of relief.