Mohit Suris Malang shows the different avatars of all characters. The trailer has already awakened the audience’s enthusiasm. The film stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Elli Elisabet AvrRam also plays an important role in the film, she plays Jessie, which has filled the audience with excitement. Elli’s character is interesting and important in Malang, the details of Elli’s role have so far been kept secret.

With dreadlocks and tattoos on the head and body, Elli Elisabet AvrRam nailed the grunge look. Elli tells how she ended up in Malang with Jessie’s character: “I was overjoyed when Mohit Sir called me to audition for Jessie’s role in the film. I wanted this film so much that I met him exactly the first time I auditioned. He was happy about my audition and wanted me to look completely different and stand out in the film. For me it’s a very tricky role. “

Elli Elisabet AvrRam said: “We tried several looks for the role, but when I put on this wig with the dreadlocks, it was unanimously a yes of the whole team. I don’t I think there has ever been such an attempt in films. They wanted to Tattoos but I asked Mohit to let me choose the tattoos. It gave me a better understanding of the world she comes from. I have never been to any rave parties and Jessie is a wild kid. But I have this role given everything. “

Team Malang is on the way to a doctorate as the film approaches release and the excitement that has touched the sky. The film will be on screen soon and Aditya Roy Kapur-Disha Patani’s fresh pairing is already the talk of the city. Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu will also be seen in key roles and have the most fascinating looks in the film.

Malang is expected to appear on February 7, 2020. The film Malang is directed by Mohit Suri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan from Luv Films, Ankur Garg and Jay Shewakramani from Northern Lights Entertainment.

