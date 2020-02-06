Ellen & Hillary rave about Mitt Romney, Bash Acquittal

Advertisement

The normally non-controversial presenter of the talk show, Ellen Degeneres, showed a little more of her leftist beliefs during her interview with the failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The two women discussed the Senate’s acquittal of Trump, which raises several pressing questions from Degeneres. These urged voters to do their job to oust Trump to get the country back on track. Degeneres and Clinton also praised Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) for the acquittal vote and hoped that in 2020 voters would “follow his example”.

“This is a big week,” Elllen began, explaining, “You are here, the President – Trump has just been cleared from office by the Senate. Was that surprising to you? Did you expect that?” Of course Hillary began her usual contempt for him Man who hit her and explained that she was “not surprised – it’s hard to get 67 votes to judge and remove someone.” However, she admitted that she was still disappointed that nothing more Republicans were willing to take Mitt Romney’s stance. “

Ah, Mitt. What a good boy.

Ellen found comfort in Romney’s actions. She described his voice as if he single-handedly saved the honor and dignity of the republic – no doubt the recognition he longed for. Ellen looked extremely relieved and raved: “Mitt Romney!? Yes! “Then she applauded with her audience.

Ellen praised the Utah Senator and tried to convey to her liberal viewers that since he was a Republican, his conviction vote really meant that the President had nothing to say. For sure. She said, “That’s just, you know, people do what’s right and what – you know, Mitt Romney is a Republican.” She concluded, “The fact that he gets up and says,” No, that’s not right, “is a very important one.”

And Hillary packed and sold it. “There has never been a non-partisan vote that could be condemned. For the first time ever. “When Hillary kept chattering, Ellen probably looked sick because democracy died in the dark, or something. Hillary added that Trump got away with it, saying other GOP senators who voted in favor said things like, “This was terrible behavior, it was inappropriate … but I will not vote for a conviction. “

“For whatever reason, they were unwilling to take Mitt Romney’s historic position.”

A dark and fearful-looking Ellen added, “Yes, I hope this will be the largest turnout ever.” Right direction instead of going to extremes. “Oh, who could she speak to?

And as for Mitt, of course, he doesn’t have to worry about making new friends. It seems that Hillary and Ellen are ready to sit with you at a baseball game.