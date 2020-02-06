ELLE Fashion Editor Style - Which fashion editors wear during New York Fashion Week

Advertisement

The fashion editors might be the main suspects in the fashion faux pas, but that doesn’t mean we will ever stop experimenting. In this New York Fashion Week, the employees of ELLE have a Copenhagener “Maybe we would all be so happy if we had universal health care!” Aesthetics, show hopping in Little Women nightgowns and taking part in the # SmartNYFW challenge to promote sustainability and only wear second-hand clothing. Check out their front row style here.

“I’m inspired by what I see on my feed from Copenhagen Fashion Week. The wild mix of puffy jackets, bright colors and fun, comfortable shoes seems like a good equation for dressing in cold weather. Maybe we would all be so happy if we had general health care! I’m going to shake off seasonal mood disorders in my trustworthy, thoughtful buffer over a girl’s dress and pantyhose. Simon Miller (uncut?) discovered these gems in search of “formal walking shoes”. And I’ll carry the season’s It book – Jenny Offill’s new Roman Weather – in a bag from this vegan line. “– Veronique Hyland, director of fashion functions

Tory Burch reversible jacket, $ 597, farfetch.com; Cecilie Bahnsen Alexa Dress, € 1,595, ceciliebahnsen.com; Simon Miller low tracker boots, $ 245; shopbop.com; Weather: A novel by Jenny Offill, $ 16, amazon.com; HVISK Cayman Bag, $ 95, lisasaysgah.com

“Big Businesswoman Energy is my mood for 2020 and the upcoming NYFW. I want to wake up with Dolly Partons” 9 to 5 “every day of the fashion week and slip into my Business Lady Special. The special varies from oversized blazers and slip dresses from Bernie Sanders inspired sets of pants and cashmere sweaters and scarves. It may be 2020, but I want to get my chief financial officer from the 80s to make it into the big city. I have a solid pair of grandpa pants from & Other Stories and invest a puff Sleeve Zip Back Top from The Frankie Shop. Neutrals who scream “I drink a lot of red wine and never shed.” I already have the perfect black mascara, thanks to Rihanna, and a new red lip, which I am currently obsessed with, Gucci Pieces are a couple of paragraphs for the shows and sneakers for the subway. You can have everything! “- Chloe Hall, ELLE.com Beauty Director

Frankie Shop Puff Sleeve Zip Back Top, $ 125, thefrankieshop.com; Stories Belted Paperbag Waist Trousers, $ 89, stories.com; Beige Golf Le Fleur Gianno sneakers, $ 130, ssense.com; Jennifer Fisher Samira Hoop, $ 500, jenniferfisherjewelry.com; Gucci Rouge à Levres Matte Lipstick, $ 42, sephora.com; Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Mascara, $ 24. sephora.com

“My eBay account is as old as a ninth grader. I like to shop for soft fashion. It’s an understatement. This season I’m joining Vestiaire Collective for the # SmartNYFW challenge and only wearing used clothes and clothing that I do It’s easy when you consider that I’m allowed to wear things from my favorite collections, like Prada’s gothic shirts from a few years ago, that speak for my current aesthetic: Rotziger 14-year-old boy, but add vintage -Chanel added I am determined to bring back the legendary Tiffany heart chain. It is long overdue to make a comeback. “- Justine Carreon, Senior Market Editor at ELLE.com

Prada shirt, $ 352, vestiairecollective.com; Citizen of Humanity Gaia Cargo Pants, $ 288, nordstrom.com; Prada shirt, $ 352, vestiairecollective.com; Chanel Flap Bag, $ 2,890, rebag.com; Dr. Martens platform shoes, $ 155, drmartens.com; Tiffany sterling silver heart necklace, $ 245, fashionphile.com

“I don’t turn off my wardrobe seasonally like most women. I try to wear my spring favorites with extra layers all year round. In this NYFW I am very happy to wear my new zebra sandals with Osman platform. I know I should wait until spring but I can’t (sorry mom). I’ll be fine with a pair of tights and socks! I only like basic foodstuffs that I can use to come up with a dozen different outfits like this little black dress by Marc Jacobs. Of course, an outfit of mine is not complete without a mix of patterns. That’s why I add a couple of Swiss tights and the sweetest mini bag with cow print by By Far. “– Jade Vallario, accessory editor

Shrimps Otis Jacket, $ 775, shrimps.com; Marc Jacobs little black dress, $ 595, marcjacobs.com; Emma Brewin Faux Fur Bucket Hat, $ 380, net-a-porter.com; Osman Gesa platform sandals, $ 342, matchesfashion.com; By far Mini Cow Print Bag, $ 515, byfar.com; Falcon Dot Tights, $ 17.50, net-a-porter.com

“Larry David’s fashion theory has remained true to me since he revealed it in his new GQ cover story: You should only ever wear a” nice “piece of clothing.” You have to be half dressed, “he said. That’s the fashion week Mentality that I assume. As a lively, cozy girl from ELLE.com, I will live in relaxed, comfortable and effortless looks, also known as sweatsuits. But not the typical lounge-on-the-couch knitwear. I reach for sets in strong colors – chewing gum pink, mint green, fire red etc. – and round them off with a statement jacket. “– Nerisha Penrose, editorial assistant at ELLE.com

Asos Vinyl Trenchcoat, $ 131, asos.com; Everlane Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck, $ 35, everlane.com; Alice & Olivia Benny Track Pant, $ 395, aliceandolivia.com; Nike Air Force 1 07, $ 90, nike.com

“For a Texan-born fashion week in February means one thing: stay warm. I swear by my Daehlie underwear – if they can keep me warm while skiing in freezing temperatures in Canada, they are well suited for a NYC winter (plus the colors are funny!) And the heels? Don’t walk around with that much. Instead, you can find me in my trustworthy LLBean shearling boots. My new favorite addition: custom cashmere flannel shirts from Hamilton and jeans from Sustainable Denim Brand Boyish. “– Naomi Rougeau, Senior Fashion Editor

Hamilton Classic Navy Poplin, $ 275, hamiltonwomens.com; Boyish Jeans Tommy High Waist Jeans, $ 168, nordstrom.com; Dahlia Pants Airnet, $ 90, dahlie.com; L.L. Bean Bean Boots, $ 229, llbean.com

“Confession: I haven’t seen Greta Gerwig’s little women yet, but that doesn’t mean I haven’t been influenced! This season I’m trying to break my all-time black habit and delve into some American fashion. That means roomy Outerwear, shiny boots and shirt dress that come as close as possible to a nightie. 2020 has been a year, so I’m all about comfort, just do it classic. “– Katie Connor, site director of ELLE.com

Michelle Waugh Veronica Boyfriend Coat, $ 595, michellewaugh.com; Deveaux Nye linen shirt dress, $ 447.50, net-a-porter.com; Tibi Rowan Boots, $ 460, net-a-porter.com; Patagonia Hat, $ 35, nordstrom.com; Loren Stewart Friendship 14k safety pin earring, $ 180, nordstrom.com

“Since my main tasks during the fashion week are to be backstage, the name of the game is comfort (ie sneakers) and freedom of hand (ie an appropriate shoulder bag) so I can take notes, take photos and test a new product or two on the back of the hand. It gets dirty there too, so I try to keep my layers simple. I’ll also choose pants instead of jeans if I don’t have the time to actually watch the show before heading to the next backstage. A bright red lipstick makes me look less on the weekend, but more in the fashion week. “- Katie Becker, Beauty Director

Topshop Classic double-breasted, $ 130, nordstrom.com; Entireworld Type A Version 1 Corduroy Pants, $ 95, nordstrom.com; Marni Trunk Shoulder Bag, $ 1,950, net-a-porter.com; Nike Daybreak Women’s Shoe, $ 90, nike.com; Giorgio Armani Lip Maestro Liquid Lipstick in 300, $ 38, giorgioarmanibeauty-usa.com

“The only thing that is really important to me, regardless of the season, is a nice dress. I will do everything I can to make my favorites work all year round. Therefore, high February calls for shifts in New York City. This season, the schedule includes: a rib knit, a silk slip dress, a cozy cardigan with buttons and a structured coat. It’s a strategic recipe for stripping when moving from cold streets to crowded showrooms. A strong boot means that you are ready for everything – rain, sleet or snow – and a silk moiré box pocket offers everything you need (everything ends up in my coat pocket anyway). “- Rosie Jarman, Fashion Market Assistant

Zara Bottoned Coat, $ 90, zara.com; Live the Process Cardigan, $ 275, modaoperandi.com; Sleeper Camelia Silk Slip, $ 390, the-sleeper.com; Giu Giu turtleneck sweater, $ 345; garmentory.com; For ages Ineva baguette, $ 205, fortheagesny.com; Ganni western knee boots, $ 675, ganni.com

