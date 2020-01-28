Elizabeth Warren’s promise to end “Endless Wars”: Dovish Talk of presidential candidates is cheap

Advertisement

U.S. Army paratroopers from an emergency response force from the 2nd Battalion of the 504th Parachute Infantry Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division of the First Brigade Combat Team board a C-17 cargo plane on January 1, 2020 as they leave Fort Bragg, NC. (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

None of them seem to remain in office like this.

Elizabeth Warren has revealed a little more about her foreign policy thinking in the Atlantic. And, reader, let me tell you there is a lot to like.

Warren says she wants to reaffirm the “constitutional requirement that Congress play an important role in deciding to engage militarily.” Your letter aptly describes America’s desultoric approach to foreign policy. “Sending our military to fight should be the most difficult decision we make as a country,” she writes. “Instead, it has become the politically simple way, across parties and governments – a way to avoid compromise or difficult decisions about priorities.” She preached to rebuild our State Department and do the difficult work of “diplomacy”.

Everything is fine and good. But I couldn’t help but notice when I started reading that I felt I was watching Charlie Brown prepare for a soccer ball, or Wile E. Coyote reached out to the road runner to take. There was a hint of depression.

The title of her contribution is “We can end our endless wars”. It’s a nice feeling, but given that many politicians have promised something similar and haven’t kept it, I’ll believe it when I see it. Yes, sure, we can end our endless wars, just as we can have the “humble foreign policy” that George W. Bush promised us in 1999, a few years before he said we would set fire to the heads of people who did so Do all the wrongdoers. He was followed by a president who also promised restraint and more diplomacy because – so different and so refreshing – he was “not against all wars” but only against “stupid wars”. Of course, several stupid wars were waged. He was followed by another president who promised America First foreign policy and opposed unnecessary Middle East wars that gave nothing, not even oil. “A superpower understands that caution and restraint are really signs of strength,” he said. When he took office, he immediately relaxed the rules of engagement, and for three years more troops have been stationed in the Middle East than at the beginning.

We can end our endless wars. But we won’t.

One of the reasons not to believe Warren is that her own descriptions of the task ahead already show an unwillingness to deal with reality. Consider their proposed Afghanistan policy:

In Afghanistan we need serious diplomacy that will achieve our counter-terrorism goals when we bring our troops home. Trump’s arbitrary approach has repeatedly turned delicate negotiations upside down and wasted leverage. And there can be no viable agreement in Afghanistan as long as the US and Iran are in an escalating conflict.

Warren illustrates the problem here: Every micron of dirt that the US leaves unoccupied in Afghanistan is quickly recaptured by the Taliban. Any continuing “counter-terrorism goal” in Afghanistan requires either fighting the Taliban or working with their permission.

Furthermore, if they are not dishonest in this way, their suggestions are just useless virtue signals. Aid would be part of their counter-terrorism strategy. She writes:

The United States will once again make international efforts to provide humanitarian and economic aid, which is essential for the long-term stabilization of Syria, Afghanistan and other areas of conflict. Instead of this proven and cost-effective approach, the Trump administration cut aid and introduced racist-draconian cuts in the number of refugees we admit to the United States.

Help for whom? Doesn’t it mean direct US humanitarian and economic aid to Bashar al-Assad and the Taliban? This would ultimately enable a dictator and an Islamist ideological group. Maybe she means her opponents? This is likely to draw the US back into the morally dangerous trap of providing aid to non-war rebel groups, which encourages these groups to act provocatively in the hope of gaining more help, preferably of the kind that “drums” is.

President Trump was elected while criticizing almost all the features of foreign policy orthodoxy. His own staff and generals responded with a condescending lecture on the rules-based international order that they intended to defend, whatever the American president or the people who voted for him have to say about it.

Trump took a step towards a more sensible foreign policy by refusing to believe in the myths that supported the failed status quo. But he failed to take the next step at a time, namely hiring new staff who were committed to reluctance. He also can’t control his moods and regularly slips into a more volcanic, Jacksonian mode to “bomb” an uncomfortable point on the map.

But what did Warren offer to do differently or better? It has not made any significant break with the class of experts who operate our failing foreign policy. Unlike Bernie Sanders and like Trump or Obama, she has not hired foreign policy workers who are committed to a different vision. And so their promise to return the war powers to Congress should be seen as empty as Obama’s promise to do the same. Their promise to bring troops home would prove to be as meaningless as a Trump tweet saying the same thing.

A former president who has recently been considered articulated in light of his successors once stuttered. “Show me something, what a shame. , , Shame on you. Fool me. , , , You can’t be fooled again! “Perhaps that applies to individuals too. But the American electorate can be mistaken to vote for the more reticent candidate every four or eight years. They will always get more wars for their problems.

