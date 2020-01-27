Elizabeth Warren's ban on fracking would devastate America

Advertisement

Democratic 2020 U.S. Elizabeth Warren speaks at a meeting of the election campaign town hall in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, January 26, 2020.

An investigation into Elizabeth Warren’s catastrophic pledge to ban hydraulic fracking by order on the first day of her presidency

Editor’s note: The following is the first part of a three-part series that was adapted from David L. Bahnsen’s new book Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream.

“On my first day as president, I’m going to sign an implementing regulation that provides for a complete moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for offshore and public drilling. And I will ban fracking – everywhere. “- Elizabeth Warren

The modern post-Obama democratic party has little that defines it more clearly and unambiguously than its environmental agenda. Arms control may be in second place, but no other issue of democratic leadership and grassroots appears to be more uniform than environmental protection. In health policy, there are major differences between leading presidential candidates, with some such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders passionately advocating that private insurance and consumer choice be eliminated, while others advocating extending coverage through a so-called public option, but which A private market is maintained for those who want it. Some high-profile Democrats are crazy about the idea of ​​a wealth tax, while two leading Democrats support this idea.

However, disagreement among democratic leaders is more difficult to find in terms of environmental responsibility. There is a strong consensus among Democrats that global warming is real, that global warming is man-made, and that global warming must be combated by all necessary means by immediately reducing carbon emissions.

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines in 2019 with the introduction of the so-called “Green New Deal” and called for extreme measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The plan provided for the end of air travel, a federal guarantee for all people, “a job with family-preserving wages, adequate family and sick leave, paid vacations and old-age security”, zero greenhouse gas emissions within ten years. 100 percent of the United States’ electricity needs are met by emission-free energy sources and perhaps the most unusual: “Upgrading all existing buildings in the United States to achieve maximum energy efficiency, water efficiency, security, affordability, comfort and durability. also through electrification. “

The plan was so radical that many serious environmentalists and advocates of improved environmental responsibility ran away, shocked by his delusional ambitions. David Brooks said it was “the greatest centralization of power in the hands of the Washington elite in our history”. House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, dismissed this as “the green dream or whatever you call it”. President Obama’s own energy minister, Ernest Moniz, said: “I just can’t see how we could possibly get zero CO2 in ten years. it is simply impractical. “The economist called it“ deeply dubious ”. The Washington Post described the Green New Deal as “a fantasy that hurts to tackle the problem in practice.” The world needs sensible leadership in the United States.

The Democratic President’s response, however, was not to stray as far as possible from this toxic $ 70 trillion policy proposal, but to stumble and try to be the first in line to support him. One can stamp the hasty endorsement of this extremist proposal by Senators Cory Booker, Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris for the political opportunism we expect from them, but Senator Warren has geared their campaign to “having a plan for it”! – and the Green New Deal is not a serious plan at all.

Senator Warren boasted, “I am a co-founder of the Green New Deal resolution, which obliges the United States to meet 100 percent of our electricity needs through clean, renewable, and zero-emission energy sources.” Since then, it has done a lot to fill out its climate policy portfolio. I will argue that her plans in this regard are not only the most dangerous component of her platform, but also the area of ​​her agenda where she is politically most vulnerable.

Her support for standard tariffs, such as the return to the Paris climate, is bad policy for this author, but it is certainly the Democratic Party’s conventional position. While some candidates and past candidates (Cory Booker, Andrew Yang, Michael Bennet) reinforced their low-carbon confidence by advocating greater use of nuclear energy, Warren missed the opportunity to demonstrate contrary wisdom and courage. As she said in the CNN Climate City Hall:

So you rightly refer to nuclear energy, which is not based on carbon. The problem, however, is that it is associated with many risks, especially the burned fuel rod risks that no one can estimate how we will store these things for the next billion years. We will not build new nuclear power plants in my administration and we will start to set ourselves apart from nuclear energy and replace it with renewable fuels – we will do everything by 2035, but I hope we can do it faster. That is the plan.

A vehement rejection of the use of carbon-based fuels in connection with the demand for a rapid reduction in their use appears to be screaming to use nuclear energy, not to avoid it. But Warren has chosen to stick to their contradictory policies, as he doesn’t seem to know how problematic it is to have these two positions at the same time. However, as we will see, their rejection of nuclear energy is hardly the most problematic part of their climate change agenda.

Despite claiming to be leading a campaign for medium-sized America, Warren has campaigned for carbon taxation, including through a cap and trade market, a policy that hurts disproportionately in the most difficult economic circumstances. Households in the lower income bracket spend most of their income on energy, making a carbon tax one of the most regressive taxes. Some suggestions call for redistribution mechanisms to compensate for this declining injustice, but of course Warren’s broad political platform has already taken up all conceivable sources of income for every conceivable expenditure category – that is, there is no empty space on the shelf to simply exchange a carbon tax for a lower wage tax and so on. And in addition to the regressively unfair nature of this tax, it also serves as a huge subsidy for what Senator Warren likes to call “big oil.” The big beneficiaries of complexity and regulatory costs are the big players, not the smaller companies!

If we delve deeper into Warren’s climate change agenda, we will face the real disasters for the American economy and indeed for the United States’ national security. One of the great economic and geopolitical stories of the last generation was that America became a net exporter of energy to the world and reversed decades of foreign oil dependency.

The economic impact of this reality is immense. The geopolitical ramifications are also profound, however, since American policy in the Middle East has been dependent on OPEC’s oil imports for over 50 years. We are literally experiencing the first decade of our lives in which America, as a crude oil border producer, has the countries of the Middle East and not vice versa. This enables the United States not only not to rely on OPEC imports to meet the energy needs of the past, but also to have the economic opportunity to serve the global markets with our new production capacities.

However, Warren has nothing to do with the economic benefits and national security: “I support the re-imposition of restrictions on crude oil exports and oppose the lifting of the 40-year ban on crude oil exports,” Warren boasted to the liberal CNN audience of the climate council in September , It rejects the construction of new liquid gas terminals and has consistently opposed the export of oil and gas in any form. Warren doesn’t seem to mind that America is a cleaner producer of the fossil fuels it needs than the other producers who inevitably buy from global customers.

And Warren’s opposition to the production of this oil and gas is no more violent than when drilling takes place on public land, which will be discussed tomorrow in Part II.

David L. Bahnsen is a managing partner of an asset management company, a trustee of the National Review Institute and author of the book “Crisis of Responsibility: Our Cultural Addiction to Guilt and How to Cure It”.

