Sen. Elizabeth Warren during the primary democratic debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California, December 19, 2019. (Mike Blake / Reuters)

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) Refused to answer an interview question: “What is the first state you think you can win?” Polls heading into Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

Warren, who spoke to NPR on Monday, turned around when moderator Steve Inskeep asked directly where she hopes to be ahead in the main democratic race.

“I just don’t take it that way,” said Warren. At the beginning of the interview, she called the race “the fight of her life”.

Warren is currently fourth in the RealClearPolitics New Hampshire poll average before Tuesday’s poll. The senator told reporters on Sunday that “she didn’t start polling a year ago, and I’m still not polling.”

When challenged by Inskeep why she would not perform better in New Hampshire, the neighboring state of Massachusetts, Warren replied that she “had large crowds” but did not rub her shoulders “with billionaires and executives.”

“This is about repairing our democracy and really laying it down,” she said.

Warren then retired when Inskeep asked her about her “wine cave” attack on former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg in December.

“Look, I’m not here to criticize other candidates,” said Warren on Monday after accusing Buttigieg of providing rich donors during the democratic debate.

Warren also explained how she had taken on staff and support from many of the former Democratic candidates, including the other senators, Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, and Kirsten Gillibrand, after being “out of money” out of office.

“I try to include their ideas, their people,” she said. “We hired a lot of people for these campaigns and hired a lot of volunteers because we have to be a democratic party that picks up ideas, and these ideas should be the ideas that help people working.” This is my life’s work and that’s why I’m in a fight. “