Elizabeth Warren Fracking Ban would hurt the middle class

The Obama administration rejected the fracking ban proposed by Elizabeth Warren as too radical for a reason.

editor‘s Notice: The following is the second part of a three-part series adapted from David L. Bahnsen’s new book Elizabeth Warren: How Her Presidency Would Destroy the Middle Class and the American Dream. Part I is here.

The issue of energy generation in public land has been controversial for many years, and many realists have recognized that financially troubled governments have substantial revenue under leases with energy producers. Oil and gas leases alone generated revenue of $ 1.1 billion for states in 2018, despite the fact that the number of acres leased declined. Of that, $ 500 million went directly to state-dependent hospitals and public schools to support revenue. If this were not significant enough, oil and gas exploration would have created 284,000 jobs in the state alone last year and spent $ 60 billion in production on the economy. All federal and state power generation generates an impressive $ 11.3 billion in annual revenue. The main beneficiaries are Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, where, as attentive viewers note, there are no Ivy League universities and no exactly headquartered cosmopolitan liberalism.

Elizabeth Warren’s answer?

Any serious effort to combat climate change must include public land. As President, on the first day I would enact management decree banning all new fossil fuel leases, including drilling or fracking offshore and on public property.

The reason for her extreme political intentions is that the current government “sells our public land to the oil, gas and coal industries for a few cents for the dollar” – and extends fossil fuel production, destroying pristine areas across the country Accelerating our climate crisis. “Even though the acreage rented for production is declining year by year, sales have increased due to better earnings. Her scary papers about an ignorance that would lead her to pursue a policy with dangerous economic effects and absolutely no environmental benefit.

The 2017 “Keep It In The Ground Act” co-sponsored by Warren (which died when he arrived in the Senate) was the result of a radical movement that opposed any development of fossil fuels. This movement unsuccessfully campaigned for the Obama administration to adopt the moratorium that Warren is now supporting. Even the Obama administration decided that the proposed policy would be destructive and resisted the efforts that Warren and her Senate colleagues are now supporting. The swing from the democratic party to economically destructive, environmentally harmful political ideas was, to say the least, quick.

Warren finds a way to blame “profits” for the “problem” of rental income that helps subsidize hospitals and schools in the civic centers of the transferring states: “It is wrong to prioritize corporate earnings over health and safety in our local communities “, She justified her planned drilling ban. This is a textbook case that claims to protect the people who are most harmed by their policies, and there are no ambiguities.

I join many left-wing environmentalists who oppose subsidies to fossil fuel producers (for very different reasons). Of course, I have to take this position because I reject all subsidies for all economic operators and believe that the government has no right to choose losers and winners. In the case of federal land leases, there are billions of unused dollars owned by the citizens of the United States that our government must use not only for the benefit of its citizens, but also for the benefit of its citizens. There are innumerable reviews and considerations for the management of these leases, and sensible people cannot agree on the exact number of leases, acreage, etc. What goes beyond the mind is the idea that all public land should no longer generate any economic return for the moment. Such a move would do nothing other than move production capacity from the state to private land, while at the same time decimating those states that could not benefit from their resources.

But I cannot emphasize this point enough – Senator Warren, although she has so little to do from an economic and ecological point of view, has a very strong political sensitivity that many leftists have lost: she refuses to be trapped Absurdity, which is the trend movement against plastic straws, light bulbs and cheeseburgers. “This is exactly what the fossil fuel industry wants us to talk about,” says Warren. While the position papers of the California City Council and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez could not resist the terrible violations of the American quality of life for which straw bans and the like stand, Warren knows that the radicalism she is striving for has a better chance if she does not bait draws on small ball topics like drinking straws. This cleverness contributes to their formidability and does not reduce the risk of their big ideas.

And that brings me to the greatest idea of ​​all: your promise to eliminate any fracking on the first day.

“Fracking” is the popular term for hydraulic breaking, an impressive 20th century innovation in which underground rock is split with pressurized liquid to allow oil and gas to flow through it more easily. In the shale revolution, non-quantifiable amounts of oil and gas were extracted that were previously considered inaccessible underground. This is thanks to the fracking process, which Elizabeth Warren swears to ban.

And let’s be clear: she doesn’t swear that she only prohibits fracking in the state (something President Obama has endorsed). It has called for a comprehensive ban on all fracking activities (which would have been unthinkable even for the Obama administration on the left). And it was unthinkable for a reason – the eight years that President Obama was in office were characterized by high unemployment following a brutal recession, followed by the mildest economic recovery in post-war America. However, 4.3 million of the 9.3 million jobs created in those years were created directly or indirectly as a result of the fracking revolution. The idea that the US oil and gas sector was responsible for 46 percent of the overwhelming job creation in Obama’s two terms must bring cardiac arrest to those who think about not using it. And it’s not just the sheer number of jobs created, but the quality of jobs (and wages) that need to be understood. At a time when wages for American families had stagnated, oil and gas exploration jobs were 76 percent above the national average ($ 44 an hour compared to $ 25 an hour on average).

It is very difficult to translate “GDP growth” into a relevant economic metric that appeals to the middle class. The “gross domestic product” sounds shaky and obviously has no meaning for American households interested in job stability, income growth and quality of life. When the U.S. Chamber of Commerce published a study that estimated that $ 548 billion in GDP growth had been the result of the fracking revolution in the past decade, readers could be forgiven for understanding the importance of this measure hadn’t fully understood (this is equivalent to adding the entire country) from Sweden to our economy in just a decade).

But jobs are important. Wages are important. And people pay for things they buy – that’s what matters. Indeed, price increases for things that buy middle class people have the same effect as a cut in wages, especially when those things cannot be bought by someone less (i.e. what they use to heat their home). Beyond the severity of employment, wages, and more abstract GDP growth, consider what the fracking revolution did to the cost of natural gas.

The economic impact of reversing the great economic advance in fracking would be a direct attack on the quality of life of millions of citizens in our country. The left-wing Brookings Institution concluded that middle-class families achieved direct savings of $ 432 a year and a total of $ 75 billion a year from the fracking revolution. The economic effort to undo this would be indescribable and should be reason enough for any reasonable person to take the idea out of political consideration. Even more than the economic argument, the environmental argument is a compelling reason to reject this extreme Warren proposal.

This point will be addressed tomorrow in Part III of this investigation.

David L. Bahnsen is a managing partner of an asset management company, a trustee of the National Review Institute and author of the book “Crisis of Responsibility: Our Cultural Addiction to Guilt and How to Cure It”.

