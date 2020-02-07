Elia Kazan: his films and his politics Latest Brexit news and top stories

Advertisement

James Oliver

1950: Turkey-born film director Elia Kazan (1909 – 2003) directs a scene on the set of his film “Panic in the Streets” on location in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Hulton Archive / Getty Images)

Advertisement

Archant

A new celebration of Elia Kazan’s work raises a timely question as to how art can be balanced with the actions of those who created it. JAMES OLIVER reports

Email this article to a friend

You must be logged in to send a link to this page.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism

<noscript><iframe id="button-frame" name="button-frame" scrolling="no" src="https://dashboard.presspatron.com/websites/110/get_button?origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.theneweuropean.co.uk" style="width: 180px; height: 34px; border: none;"></noscript>

If you had seen it on television, you might never have guessed that something was wrong. But then the Academy Awards have always been averse to controversy. This was 1999; all people were shown at home was an old guy on the podium who collected his honorary prize. They did not see the demonstrators outside, nor those in the audience who ostentatively refused to beat a man they despised.

The old man in question was Elia Kazan and that ceremony provides a neat summary of his life. Undoubtedly he earned tribute; he was one of the most consistent figures of the 20th century, a man whose gigantic impact on theater and films still echoes, and whose work is celebrated during this month in a retrospective on the BFI Southbank.

But the aversion is just as easy to understand: during the Red Fright of the 1950s (“Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party?”), He played ball. He mentioned names. He told the witch hunters what they wanted to know. He has sold out friends and colleagues for his own benefit.

Kazan himself had once been a communist. He joined in the thirties, a time when a lot of socially conscious people did that, a reaction to fascism in Europe and angry American nativism. He was then at the start of his career and was just beginning to make his name on the New York stage, part of an organization – the Group Theater, they called themselves – dedicated to overthrowing the traditional shibboleths of Broadway.

They would not only do this by sponsoring new writing – the group that fights over the ‘ordinary man’ – but also new forms of acting. Using the Russian Konstantin Stanislavski, they emphasized a process that used an artist’s own emotional experiences to bring themselves closer to the character they were playing.

Kazan himself started out as an actor, but was attracted to directing. When the group broke up in 1941 – the usual problems: money, ego – Kazan flourished, directed plays and fed actors; in 1947, together with fellow alumnus Stella Adler, he founded the Actors Studio to train young actors in the techniques they had developed. They called this technique ‘the method’ and, thanks to their joint efforts, it became a new American orthodoxy: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Anne Bancroft all trained in the Actors Studio.

By that time he was no longer a commie. In fact, he had taken care of that within 18 months; Communist was obedience, and Kazan was too foolish for that – he would not have a springing commissioner to give him orders.

Moreover, the Reds would probably not approve of their newly acquired prosperity. Success on Broadway had caught the attention of Hollywood; in 1945 he made a favorable film debut with A Tree Grows in Brooklyn. As with his (continuous) theater work, he emphasized psychological realism in his films and inspired his actors – or Hollywood professionals such as Gregory Peck (Gentleman’s Agreement) and Dana Andrews (Boomerang!) Or newcomers such as Jack Palance (Panic in the Streets) – to deliver some of their best designs.

By 1950, Kazan was one of the American art titans, a leading filmmaker – he had won an Oscar for Gentleman’s Agreement – and theater director; he did the first productions of both Death of a Salesman and A Streetcar Named Desire, two of the most important American plays of … well, ever.

(For Streetcar … by the way, he had rejected the well-intended advice to cast a star like John Garfield or Burt Lancaster in the role of the brutal Stanley and instead take a flyer on an awkward young man he knew from the actor Studio, Marlon Brando, who became a star under the supervision of Kazan, and later Kazan would do the same for James Dean in East of Eden and Warren Beatty in Splendor in the Grass.)

It was around this time that he received invitations to talk to the House Un-American Activities Committee (HUAC), the body that had undertaken to investigate the communist infiltration of Hollywood. His history and his current success made him an important target, but he refused, at least in the beginning. That changed on April 10, 1952, when he sat down and gave his testimony, calling people – at least once his friends – who had joined the party.

You may also want to look at:

))>

He was the most talked-about “friendly” witness to talk to the committee and the one whose testimony caused the biggest shock to those on the left: he might have left the Communist party, but he was still a liberal, and liberals had to accuse HUAC and all his works. Were they not?

Kazan himself claimed that it was a matter of principle. Shortly after the news of his testimony came out, he searched for a long, unburdening advertisement in the New York Times, saying he thought Communism was a “dangerous alien conspiracy” and disliked idiotic “liberals” who it bloomed.

The problem is that there were not many who believed him; most just thought he was opportunistic – those who didn’t play ball with HUAC were sometimes blacklisted, so throwing a few old friends under a bus was an easy way for Kazan to make sure his career wouldn’t suffer . The actor Richard Dreyfuss spoke to many on the hands of the Oscars in 1999 when he said that Kazan’s “anti-communist crusade lasted as long as his testimony.”

People might have been more forgiving to him if there was any sign that he had been harassed about the decision or that he was under pressure or revealed some doubt, but at least Kazan refused to acknowledge any sign of vulnerability. Moreover, he would not let people forget what he had done: as if the itinerant New York Times ad was not bad enough, Kazan tried to justify himself again with his next photo.

This was On the Waterfront, his best known and (perhaps) best film, a triumph of realistic recordings on location – it was recorded where it takes place, around the crowd dominated New York docks – with a powerhouse version of Brando; this is the film in which he “could have been a contender”, reminding you of how good he really was.

The character that Brando plays is a dock worker who, finally upset by the filth of the crowd, finds the courage to stand up and testify against them, defying the bullies and cowards who call him a feces pigeon. It is not difficult to detect a subtext in this defense of the informant. “On the Waterfront was my story,” Kazan wrote in his final autobiography, A Life. “Every day I worked on that film, I told the world where I stood and my critics to fuck themselves.” His critics heard that message loud and clear.

But On the Waterfront was more than just a raised middle finger for its enemies. Before HUAC, Kazan had been a valuable director who had treated his films as well as possible. On the waterfront, however, was something else. It marked the beginning of Kazan as a mature film artist: in an echo of the advice he gave so often to his actors, he began to draw on his own experiences and feelings.

His testimony galvanized Kazan and drove him to his own contradictions and shortcomings. Or at least, he thought: “The only good and original films I made were made after my testimony,” he wrote in A Life. “The ones before that were professionally skilled. The ones after that were personal. They came from me.”

The later films are the most important work of Kazan: East of Eden, taken from John Steinbeck, but much more sympathetic to the tortured outsider than the novelist ever was; Wild River, a sort of postwesters about a rural family uprooted by a well-meaning government man to make way for a new hydroelectric dam in the river, and A Face in the Crowd, a depressing-looking satire of the media and political demagogues.

The correlation between his life and the stories he told is not always as clear as in On the Waterfront, but these are deeper, richer films than before; the psychology more complex, the answers less easy. The work of a more introspective man.

During the last season, it is unlikely that protesters will collect the BFI Southbank. The anger on Kazan is now less deeply rooted; he died in 2003 and there is less energy to fight old battles again.

Yet it is a story that goes back to our own time: the balancing act that requires every appreciation from Kazan – how the work is weighed against the life of the man who made it – anticipates conversations we have today. His offenses are certainly less than those of Roman Polanski or Michael Jackson, but it is still not entirely possible to discuss the films without mentioning them.

Elia Kazan was a great artist, as the BFI Southbank season should remind us. But he was also a willing participant – the poster boy in modern vernacular – in one of the darkest chapters of American history. It would require an even greater figure than him to resolve that contradiction.

The Elia Kazan season runs until February on the BFI Southbank; On the Waterfront and A Face in the Crowd now on Criterion Collection Blu-ray.

))>

Become a supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe that our vote is important both to represent the pro-EU perspective and to rebalance the extreme right-wing extremities of much of the British national press. If you value what we do, you can help us by contributing to the costs of our journalism.

Become a supporter

))>

. (TagsToTranslate) Government