Electric guitars from a total of 106 iPhone (video)

A lute, one of the most eye-catching guitars ever. The instrument maker Artem Mayer presented 106 iPhone and 1 iPod Contact together to create a colorful electric guitar.

Artem Mayer, who lives in Moscow, has exceeded the limits of his creativity with the development of an electric guitar made from 106 iPhone and an iPod Contact. Mayer is definitely an expert in the production of Lutiye devices under the Copper Guitars model.

Mayer, an unusual design guitar Reddit’de in the past few months: “In the future I came up with a thought. IPhones, methods to build a real and funky guitar? He shared. A brilliant guitar made up of colorful iPhones reminiscent of Fender Telecaster.

This electric guitar, a product of impressive work, was launched by the Moscow guitar shop Copper Guitars. This product, bought by Fender Telecaster in 1999, is expected to cost customers around $ 6,000. It’s one of many loopy ways to reuse previous Apple devices.

Mayer’s electric guitar (also known as iGuitar) only weighs eight kilos. The guitar has a mahogany deal with Jescar frets and certain Fokin pickups. Mayer reduced the physique of the guitar to iPhones. The edges are open and you can see the {hardware} parts contained in the phones.

Copper Guitars initially offered the guitar for $ 1 million. Nonetheless, the guitar was unable to find customers and the value dropped to $ 6,000. The load also belongs to the customer.

Video of the electric guitar from the iPhone:

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gi5xOUv8KHs (/ embed)