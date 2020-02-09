Elections in Cameroon overshadowed by violence, boycott

Advertisement

YAOUNDE, Cameroon – Cameroon voted on Sunday, February 9, in polls overshadowed by a partial boycott of the opposition and separatist violence that displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

After two postponements, elections to the legislature and local councils of the Central African country are taking place for the first time in seven years.

They are unlikely to question the enduring rule of President Paul Biya, one of the oldest and longest serving leaders in the world, who has had power under control for 37 of his 86 years.

When the elections began, a large number of police officers and soldiers were stationed on the streets of Buea, the capital of the Southwest region, one of two provinces hit by bloody separatist violence.

But polling stations in the city were quiet and no violence was reported, about four hours after opening at 8:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. GMT).

Most of the morning polls appeared to have been carried out by security forces deployed to maintain peace.

The main opposition party, the Cameroon Rebirth Movement (MRC), refuses to provide a single candidate.

The boycott will bring a devastating victory to Cameroon’s ruling Democratic People’s Movement (RDPC in its French initials), which had 148 out of 180 seats in the outgoing legislature.

The other major opposition party, the Social Democratic Front (SDF), which currently has 18 seats, will vote in Sunday’s vote and threatens to slow it down.

In the capital, Yaounde, enthusiasm for voting appeared to be subdued, and there were no crowds outside the polling stations in the Briqueterie district.

“People went to mass first, and more will come in the afternoon,” said an election official.

“I want to do my duty as a citizen,” said Abdias Lah, one of the few voters who cast an early vote.

“Spiral of violence”

Cameroon faces two conflicts.

In the two English-speaking regions – southwest and northwest – the armed forces are fighting separatists who want to withdraw from the predominantly French-speaking country.

The conflict claimed more than 3,000 lives and more than 700,000 people after they started over two years ago.

Amnesty International announced that in the weeks leading up to the vote, the Cameroonian military had experienced an “increase in violence” that had resulted in the killings and displacement of thousands in the English-speaking world.

“Brutal military operations have been carried out in the past few weeks while the crimes committed by armed separatists have continued unabated. The civilian population is in a spiral of violence,” said Fabien Offner, Amnesty’s researcher at Lake Chad.

The SDF traditionally gets much of its support from the English-speaking regions, but fears that it has been outstripped by the radicals – and says its candidates have been attacked there.

Similar concerns are raised about the security of polling stations in Cameroon’s northern region, which have been mistreated by Nigerian Boko Haram jihadists.

The government announced on Friday that all Cameroonian borders would be closed by Monday and shops and beverage stores would have to close on election day.

town authorities

MRC chief Maurice Kamto spent nine months in prison after his defeat in the 2018 presidential election and is now abroad.

“We could have had a few seats in parliament and some city councils, but then how could we influence the events in Cameroon?” Kamto said in an interview with AFP in Paris last month.

Given the seemingly inevitable outcome of the legislative vote, media attention has mainly focused on the local elections, which are also taking place.

Some cities, including Douala, the country’s economic center, could counter the opposition, according to some predictions.

City leaders are expected to gain new powers through the December decentralization measures taken by some Yaounde authorities.

The reforms were triggered by the Anglophone crisis, although they left the separatists’ demands far behind.

“The operations (on Sunday) are local,” said Stephane Akoa, a researcher at the Paul Ango Ela Think Tank in Yaounde. – Rappler.com