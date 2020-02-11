Advertisement

Film Tanhaji – the unsung warrior – was the chartbuster of the year 2020. With its great success, the film has earned a large share. Tanhaji debutant Elakshi Gupta, who played the key role of Soyrabai towards Sharad Kelkar aka Shivaji Maharaj, attended an exclusive screening of the film in Akola, Maharashtra.

The demonstration is very special because it was only organized for deaf and deaf children. All proceeds from the screening are used to improve the children. Elakshi recorded the event with her presence and shared her experience with them. She attended the event in a dark blue Varelli Saree.

Chartbuster films often earn a lot, but very few actors and filmmakers do their part for society. A gem is Elakshi Gupta. She has taken an initiative to help disabled children in an entertaining way. Your gesture has conquered all hearts. She was overwhelmed by the love she received during the performance. This innocent smile and bright eyes are the main reason for this memorable initiative.

On the professional front, Elakshi has surprises in store for her fans as she will soon announce her next Bollywood project. We can’t wait to see her on the canvas again.

