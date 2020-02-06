El Paso County's sheriff's office uses new equipment to search for Gannon Stauch

Advertisement

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado. – Search teams use new equipment at Lorson Ranch to find clues that lead them to Gannon Stauch.

Stauch disappeared on January 27th. His stepmother said she last saw him between 3:15 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. on the way to a friend’s house in his El Paso County neighborhood.

“Gannon is a lively 11-year-old boy,” said Cynthia Coffman, a close friend of the Stauch family.

On Thursday morning, a group of soldiers from Fort Carson combed through fields near Fontaine Boulevard. They pulled back branches and volunteered to look for shrubs.

“So that they’re cold and looking for a little boy they don’t know – this community was just phenomenal,” said Coffman.

The Sheriff’s Office in El Paso County worked with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to immerse a remote-controlled sonar vehicle in unknown waters.

“We all have Gannon in view,” said Sgt. Deborah Mynatt of the Sheriff’s Office in El Paso

FOX31 asked the sheriff’s office about the surveillance video that had previously been made by Stauch’s neighbor, Roderrick Drayton. Drayton said his video shows Stauch and his stepmother leaving their house together the day he disappeared, but hours later the neighbor says the video only shows the stepmother returning.

FOX31: “Can you comment on the surveillance video? The neighbor said the timestamp did not match what Gannon’s stepmother gave you. “

Sheriff’s Office in El Paso County: “And that’s part of the investigation. The sheriff’s office is currently not commenting on or confirming any part of the video.”

While the sheriff’s office said it doesn’t consider this a criminal investigation, Coffman doesn’t rule out a bad game.

“Maybe later the judicial system will be involved in taking action against anyone who may have been involved in his disappearance, but that’s the future.” The focus is on finding him, ”said Coffman.

Coffman served a term as Colorado Attorney General, and her background and training suggest that the investigation could lead to more. She urges everyone to continue looking for evidence of Stauch’s disappearance.

“Pay attention to everything you think is important. The smallest thing you might have seen or heard could be the puzzle piece to find Gannon, ”said Coffman.

