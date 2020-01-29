Ekta Kapoor thinks Baby Ravie looks like Radhe from Tere Naam in this photo

Advertisement

Ekta Kapoor became a proud mother of a boy through surrogacy in January 2019. The TV Empress named her baby Ravie after Papa Ravi Kapoor, but had not shared a photo of him. Ekta had promised her fans and social media followers that she would share Ravie’s first photo on his first birthday, and that’s exactly what she did! Check out Ravie’s first look below:

After the cute video, Ekta has now shared another photo of herself with her baby and commented on how her ravioli looks like Radhe from the film Tere Naam! What do you think? Do you see a similarity between the cute Ravie and Salman Khan’s Radhe?

Many people have commented on Ekta Kapoor’s adorable photo with her son. TV actress Shweta Tiwari wrote: “He is soooo admirably good!” While Warda Nadiadwala commented: “Hehehe, super cute!”

Ekta Kapoor had shared a nice note On social media, she thanked her friends, family, and fans and asked for blessings for little Ravie.

Please send your love and blessings to lil Ravie. ! JAI MATA DI JAI BALAJI pic.twitter.com/3SnL8iMsv2

– Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor)

January 31, 2019

In the professional field, the producer recently received the renowned Padmashri Award. Ekta Kapoor expressed her joy and said: “Overwhelmed and emotional! My foray into the industry started at just 17 years old. I kept hearing that I was too young, too raw and too early to make a difference.” Over the years it has become clear to me that it is never “too early” to make your dreams come true and that it is probably best to be “too young” … “

