Eight of the best things to do in Guatemala

Guatemala is an enchanting and affordable country, blessed with misty mountains, a rich Mayan history, emerald green natural swimming pools, tranquil yoga spots on the lake, hotels overlooking the volcano and an eternal spring-like climate. If you are lucky enough to visit, you will no doubt be charmed by smiley local people in multicolored ‘traje’ outfits, seduced by the abundance of chocolate and coffee tours available, and intrigued by the constant scent of sweet burning wood, which comes from traditional wood ovens.

Visit Lake Atitlán

Lake Atitlán is a serene body of water in Guatemala that lies beneath three striking volcanoes (Volcán Atitlán, Volcán San Pedro and Volcán Tomilán). The huge lake, created by a huge volcanic eruption tens of thousands of years ago, would be the deepest in Central America and looks a bit like a sun-drenched Lake Windermere. Around it you will find a number of small villages where you can go with the water bus. In Panajachel you go to textiles. San Pedro has a party with a backpacker’s atmosphere. San Marcos is the yogi and hippie heart of Atitlán. And Santa Cruz is scared of diving and chilling.

Climb the Acatenango mountain

During this challenging hike you climb to the top of a sleeping volcano of 3,976 meters through four spectacular ecosystems – farmland, tropical cloud forest, high alpine forest and volcanic terrain. You don’t have to be an ultra-marathon runner to walk Acatenango (although it helps), but it’s definitely not for the faint of heart. It is possible to get the third highest peak in Guatemala up and down in one day, although an overnight camp and hike are highly recommended. In this way you can view sunrise and / or sunset tops and watch Volcán Fuego spill lava from your campsite at night while roasting marshmallows over an open fire and exchanging trade stories with fellow travelers. There is a strong possibility that you will feel some of the effects of the altitude, so it is best to stay in Antigua a few days in advance to acclimatize. Take snacks, lots of water, warm clothing / thermics, gloves, hat, scarf when it gets cold and a headlight / flashlight. Finally, make sure you book with reliable guides, such as Old Town Outfitters, who have experienced guides and quality kits. It may cost some extra money, but you can’t put a price on your life …

Walk around in Antigua

Antigua is perhaps the most photogenic city in Central America, especially Guatemala, thanks to the Seville-like pastel-colored buildings, cobblestone streets and views of the volcano. A UNESCO world heritage site in itself, it is much more polished than the rest of Guatemala and feels almost European. Here you will find restaurant chains, chic cars and a huge number of tourists driving around. Café No Sé is where you go for a great night out on the mezcal, Café Rainbow is a chilled place to read or update, and Rincon Tipico is a solid choice for cheap local grub. And don’t be afraid if you hear loud bangs, it’s probably the local church that invites people to a party by lighting fireworks (that’s something here). If you want to leave the city, you can take a bike ride with the old town to explore the surrounding villages, which are less touristy and draped in history and old-world charm.

Go swimming at Semuc Champey

Semuc Champey is one of the most famous attractions in Guatemala and is known for its backpacker trail because of its emerald green and turquoise rock pools, rope swings and candlelight excursions. It is also difficult to get to the back (quite literally), but definitely worth a visit if you can tolerate a long bus ride through the dense jungle on roads that look like they were taken with a sledgehammer. It is best to spend a few days here in the jungle, because you have to relax after a long old journey. But you’ll soon forget it when you walk through the river with a beer in your hand. Stay close to Semuc Champey or in the neighboring town of Lanquin, which is only 10 km away (but takes around 45 minutes at 4 × 4). Hostels in the area often organize package tours with tubing or caving for around £ 20. Entrance to the national park costs around £ 5.

Learn Spanish

Guatemala is an ideal place to learn Spanish because natives speak slowly and clearly. Not only that, it is also a cheap country to learn. Book a live-in Spanish experience with three meals and one-on-one tuition a few hours a day for less than £ 200 a week. Antigua, Lake Atitlán, Flores and Quetzaltenango are all popular places to learn. And many of the Spanish schools offer follow-up Skype lessons so that you can continue to learn with the same teacher while you are stuck in a cold, miserable Blighty. Do your research before you book to ensure you get the best experience.

Go shopping for crafts

Take an extra suitcase with you when you visit Guatemala, because there is an abundance of things you want to take home. Whether it is a cute doll, an ethically made technicoloured blanket, homemade local chocolate or premium coffee. Or, if you have a few pounds, some jade jewelry in Mayan style. Getting lost in the many markets here, from Antigua to Lake Atitlán, is all part of the experience. Cuddle to your heart’s content but stay respectful. Guatemala has a huge number of initiatives to empower young women in local communities. In cooperatives, these women receive a percentage of the cost of the garment that they have woven themselves. You can often view the photo and description on the tag to see who made your new purchase and how long it lasted. A great way to invest your well-earned money in the local economy.

Visit Tikal

Hardly an interesting place off the beaten track (Tikal is one of the most famous tourist sites in Central America), this ancient ruin was once one of the most important Mayan cities in the area. And it is thought that around 100,000 people once lived. Feel like Indiana Jones as you wander around in crumbling temples surrounded by jungle that were used for ceremonial rituals as early as 200 AD. Keep an eye on the cheeky monkeys.

Ride a chicken bus

A visit to Guatemala would not be complete without a ride on a chicken bus. Multicolored North American school buses are a popular means of transportation for locals throughout Central America, and in Guatemala it is no different. You will see them bumping through the streets of the city and shooting around corners in the mountains – often with bicycles, luggage and sometimes cattle on the roof. The name chicken bus would have been given by tourists who were baffled to ride next to or under live chickens. Another theory is that foreigners called them chicken buses because they were crammed in and transported like cattle. But how do you use them? Remember, just tell the “ayudante” or bus inspector where you are going and then jump up. Tell the driver your destination again (just to be sure) and sit down and wait for someone to come and take your ride price (bring change). Keep your ears off before you stop, because there is no chance that they will take you back if you missed it. Prices vary, but chicken buses are often considerably cheaper than running a shuttle, but be careful.

