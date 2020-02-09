Egypt controlled the Nile for thousands of years. A new dam threatens that.

Advertisement

By: New York Times

Published: February 9, 2020

Fishermen return with an afternoon catch from the Nile in Aswan, Egypt on July 17, 2018. (Laura Boushnak / The New York Times)

Written by Declan Walsh and Somini Sengupta (Simon Marks reported from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and Nada Rashwan from Cairo.)

The Egyptian farmer stood on his dusty field and mourned his fortune. A few years ago, the country was covered with greenhouses filled with wheat and tomatoes. Now the desert crept in.

“Look,” he said, pointing to the sandy floor and the abandoned greenhouses. “Barren.”

The farmer, Hamed Jarallah, attributed his suffering to the dwindling irrigation of the overwhelmed Nile, the legendary river in the heart of Egypt’s identity. The Nile is already suffering from pollution, climate change and the growing Egyptian population, which officially affects 100 million people this month.

And now, Jarallah added, another misfortune threatened.

A colossal dam on the 2,000 miles up the Nile in the lowlands of Ethiopia threatens to further limit Egypt’s water supply – and is expected to be filled this summer.

“We are worried,” he said. “Egypt would not exist without the Nile. Our livelihood will be destroyed, God help us.”

The dispute between Egypt and Ethiopia over the $ 4.5 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam – Africa’s largest dam with a reservoir about the size of London – has become a national concern in both countries, including patriotism, deep-seated fears and even Triggers war marbles.

For the Ethiopians, the dam is a valued symbol of their ambitions – a mega-project with the potential to light up millions of houses, earn billions by selling electricity to neighboring countries, and to confirm Ethiopia’s place as an emerging African power.

After years of bumpy progress, including corruption scandals and the mysterious death of its chief engineer, the first two turbines are installed. Officials said the dam will start filling in July.

This prospect triggers fear in Egypt, where the dam is considered the most fundamental threat.

Egypt is one of the driest countries on earth. 95% of the population lives on the Nile or in the dense delta. The river, which flows from south to north, provides almost all of the drinking water.

Salt accumulation in the Nile Delta as a result of rising sea levels. (Laura Boushnak / The New York Times)

Never before had Egypt struggled with a country that had a stranglehold over the Nile upstream – a country that an Egyptian ruler once wanted to penetrate.

Egyptian experts have made bad predictions about arid fields, empty taps and threats to farmers in the vast Nile Delta, which produces two-thirds of Egypt’s food supply. The growing risk of frequent, intense droughts on a hotter planet increases the tension.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the country’s autocratic ruler, has used his authority to defend the river.

“The Nile is a question of life, a question of existence for Egypt,” he said to the United Nations last September.

For eight years, officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan – which lies between the two countries – argued fruitlessly over the dam. The Egyptians fear that the dam could drastically restrict their water supply if it is filled too quickly. Ultimately, the talks moved to Washington in November, where the White House mediated.

President Donald Trump, who maintains his self-image as a deal maker, has suggested that his efforts could earn a Nobel Prize. The White House is pushing for agreement until the end of February, but Egyptian and Ethiopian officials warn that this will not be easy.

In an interview last month, Ethiopian water minister Seleshi Bekele called Egypt’s claims to the Nile “the most absurd thing you have ever heard.”

For millennia, the Egyptians were the undisputed lords of the Nile, who leaned on the river to build ancient empires and modern republics.

The pharaohs worshiped crocodiles and used the Nile to transport the huge granite blocks for the Great Pyramid of Giza. In 1970, Egypt’s towering post-independence leader, Gamal Abdel Nasser, oversaw the completion of the Aswan Dam, tamed the seasonal rivers of the Nile and changed Egyptian agriculture.

FILE – The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam under construction on the Blue Nile in the Benishangul-Gumuz region of Ethiopia (Laura Boushnak / The New York Times)

Egypt established its supremacy over the river with a colonial water agreement and a 1959 agreement with Sudan. But Ethiopia does not recognize them, and when its former leader, Mengistu Haile Mariam, proposed in 1978 to build a series of dams along the Nile, he faced little threats.

“We will not wait to die of thirst in Egypt,” said Egyptian President Anwar Sadat. “We will go to Ethiopia and die there.”

The Renaissance dam spans the Blue Nile, the main tributary of the river that provides most of the Egyptian water. Ethiopia’s young, modernizing head of state, Abiy Ahmed, insists that Egypt’s fears of its effects be eradicated. After taking office as Prime Minister in 2018, Abiy flew to Cairo to make his assurances

“I swear, I swear we won’t interfere with Egypt’s water supply,” he told reporters.

But last fall, fears increased and Abiy warned menacingly.

“No force can prevent Ethiopia from completing the dam,” he said to Ethiopian lawmakers in October, less than two weeks after winning the Nobel Peace Prize for solving his country’s long conflict with Eritrea. If it did, Abiy added, he would be “millions” ready for the war with Egypt.

While the two nations are arguing over the dam, hydrologists see the greatest threat to the Nile in population growth and climate change. Egypt’s population grows by 1 million people every six months – an increase that the United States estimates will lead to water shortages by 2025.

El-Sissis Egypt has made modest efforts to prepare. The authorities have restricted water-intensive crops such as rice and bananas. On Friday, clergymen give sermons dictated by the government, emphasizing the virtues of nature conservation.

Such a sermon on the last day warned: “God will not look good” on water supplies.

Criticism of Egypt’s own administration of the Nile is risky, however.

Wastewater flows into its waters and garbage clogs the irrigation channels. Successive Egyptian leaders have given in to grandiose plans to suck out of the river, including El-Sissi, which is building an extensive new administrative capital in the desert outside of Cairo, which experts say will further exhaust the Nile.

People gather at Meskel Square in Addis Ababa, capital of Ethiopia (Laura Boushnak / The New York Times)

The dam has become the focus of Egyptian water fear. The main sticking point in Ethiopia is how quickly it should be filled. Ethiopia only reported four years, but Egypt, which feared drought during the filling period, has argued for 12 or more.

The argument is driven by politics beyond the technical arguments. El-Sissi, a strong military man, is extremely sensitive to suggestions that he does not take Egypt’s security seriously.

Abiy, who is facing elections this year, is under pressure from ordinary Ethiopians who have helped finance the dam by buying government bonds. In a broader sense, he has to implement a prestigious project in a country that sees itself as an emerging power.

Ethiopia has one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The dam offers the chance to become Africa’s largest energy exporter. And just like in Egypt, the Nile plays a central role in the country’s self-confidence.

“How long does the river flow and take everything with it, including the branch of a tree?” Says a song that was taught to Ethiopian schoolchildren.

During an interview with the New York Times on the dam in 2018, Semegnew Bekele, the project manager, said the company would “exterminate our common enemy – poverty”.

Soon after, he was found slumped behind the wheel of his Toyota Land Cruiser, a bullet wound to the head. The police decided it was suicide. A few weeks later, Abiy dismissed the dam’s prime contractor on charges of widespread corruption.

Despite the setbacks, the Ethiopians said they were close to completing the dam. They started construction at the height of the Arab Spring in 2011, when Cairo was still in turmoil, and hostilities have followed the project from the start.

El-Sissi insists that he wants a peaceful solution and starts a diplomatic offensive to gain the support of Ethiopia’s neighbors. The Nile Museum, which opened in Aswan in 2016, underscores Egypt’s solidarity with its “African brothers”. Inside, a three-story waterfall symbolizes the Nile, which turns through 10 African countries before coming to Egypt.

However, El-Sissi has also sent a message that he is willing to resist in other ways. Egypt has maintained relationships with opponents of Ethiopia and supplied weapons to the government of South Sudan, investigators in the United States said. In Ethiopia, officials have accused Egypt of supporting government protests and armed uprisings – allegations that Cairo denies.

In the talks, el-Sissi is severely disadvantaged; The longer the negotiations take, the closer Ethiopia gets to the completion of the dam.

