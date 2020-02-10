Egypt arrests human rights defenders who criticized the government

Advertisement

By: AP | Cairo |

Published: February 10, 2020, 8:22:58 am

Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013, months after el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military to depose the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi. (AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo, file)

The Egyptian police arrested an activist and researcher who had alleged criticism from the government of President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, the Interior Ministry and a human rights group.

Patrick George Zaki, 27, was arrested at Cairo International Airport on Friday after his return from Italy. This was announced by the Egyptian Initiative for Personality Rights, a local non-governmental organization in which he works as a researcher. He was brought to the public prosecutor’s office in his hometown Mansoura in the Nile Delta.

Zaki’s arrest was the last in an unprecedented crackdown on dissidents that El-Sissi had conducted in recent years. Thousands were arrested – both secular activists and Islamist opponents – while the freedoms gained after the so-called Arab Spring Uprising in 2011 were curtailed.

Zaki has been on leave from the NGO since last August when he graduated from the University of Bologna with a master’s degree in gender studies, the group said.

The Home Office, which oversees the Egyptian police, said in a short statement on Sunday that Zaki was being held under an arrest warrant issued by the prosecutor who ordered him to remain pending an investigation.

The Egyptian Personal Rights Initiative said Zaki was under investigation for the spread of false news and social media abuse, as well as allegations that he was calling for unauthorized protests.

Egypt banned all unauthorized protests in 2013, months after el-Sissi, as Minister of Defense, led the military to depose the country’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, after his one-year rule proved divisive and sparked nationwide protests.

The rights group said the investigation included allegations of managing a social media account that is said to undermine social order and public security, as well as instigating violence and terrorist offenses.

In a separate development, the Egyptian military announced that militants attacked a checkpoint in the troubled north of the Sinai Peninsula on Sunday.

The military said at least 15 militants were killed after the attack.

Security officials said the attack in Sheikh Zuweid city killed seven troops and wounded ten others. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to teach the media.

Neither group immediately claimed the attack, but it bears the hallmarks of an Islamic state party in northern Sinai.

Egypt has been fighting for years to stem an Islamic uprising in Sinai led by a local member of the Islamic State Group. The militants have also carried out attacks on the mainland.

