Effects of Coronavirus outbreak ripple from epicenter in China

By: New York Times | Wuhan (China)

Updated: January 26, 2020 11:42:25 AM

Travelers at the O’Hare International Airport international terminal in Chicago. (The New York Times)

Written by Chris Buckley and Tiffany May

The effects of a mysterious virus that made hundreds of people sick began to sound far away from the epicenter in Central China on Saturday, as Hong Kong closed its schools for a few weeks, Beijing began to limit buses in and out of the capital and Chinese travel groups suspended abroad.

The new measures, in addition to previous travel restrictions that tens of millions of people had written down in Hubei, the province at the heart of the outbreak, were sure to further temper the celebrations of the Lunar New Year, which began on Saturday.

They also came, as China’s top leader, Xi Jinping, who despite the growing criticism of the reaction had said little publicly about the crisis, promised on Saturday that officials “would be on the front line to ensure social stability.”

The virus-related disease has killed at least 56 people and made more than 1,300 people sick, according to official reports. Cases have been confirmed in all provinces and autonomous regions of China, but also in at least 11 other countries, as the virus has spread to Europe, the United States, Australia and, more recently, Canada.

Travelers at the O'Hare International Airport international terminal in Chicago. (The New York Times)

One of the newest victims in China was a 62-year-old specialist in ear, nose and throat, who died according to news media in the Saturday. It was unclear whether the doctor, who had retired last year, had treated patients with the disease.

And officials in the southern city of Hechi said on Saturday that a 2-year-old girl suffering from the corona virus was admitted to a hospital and became the youngest person known to be infected.

In a sign of how the corona virus shook China, Xi convened a meeting of Communist Party leaders on Saturday to try and stop the outbreak.

“We will certainly be able to win in this battle to beat the epidemic,” said Xi, according to a summary of his comments by the state media, with some of his most comprehensive comments to date about the crisis.

Xi called for greater efforts to deliver medicines and other supplies to affected areas. Shortages have made doctors and medical workers angry, especially in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where the outbreak began. The hospitals have issued pleas for donated delivery.

Party leaders have also instructed stations, airports and ports to take measures to prevent the virus from spreading through ventilation, disinfection and body temperature controls.

A shipment of protective medical coats is delivered to Hospital No. 4 in Wuhan, China. (The New York Times)

Chinese officials later announced on Saturday that more than 1,200 medical personnel would be sent to Wuhan and more than 10,000 beds in 24 local hospitals would be claimed for the treatment of confirmed and suspected cases of the virus.

But the official response so far has made strong reprimands on social media, where people wonder if the authorities are reporting the number of cases accurately or are doing enough to curb the outbreak. In particular, people have denounced the perceived indifference of local, provincial, and even national authorities.

“Where is that person? He is not on the front line, “wrote a user on Weibo, a Twitter-like platform, in a clear reference to Xi.

State media have retained a steady drum of positive news about the outbreak, praising the sacrifices of respondents and ordinary people. But there was little doubt that the disease had derailed the celebration of the Lunar New Year, the largest vacation and busiest travel period in the country.

Previously imposed travel restrictions in Wuhan and 12 nearby cities have actually written down 35 million people. Wuhan further tightened its restrictions on Saturday, with a ban on most car traffic in the city center.

The restrictions also began to spread far beyond Wuhan: in Beijing, the city authorities said it would stop all inter-provincial buses from Sunday, effectively limiting road traffic to the capital.

The Chinese travel agency association said it would suspend all travel groups and the sale of flight and hotel packages for citizens going abroad from Monday. Groups who were already traveling were allowed to continue with the directive that the health of travelers should be closely monitored.

The step to conclude group travel can have a ripple effect in countries that depend on Chinese tourists. While China now houses an increasingly sophisticated population that is ready to follow the tourist routes itself, a large number of Chinese people are uncomfortable traveling abroad unless they are with a group.

New measures were also imposed in Hong Kong, where its leader, Carrie Lam, declared a health emergency. Five coronavirus patients associated with Wuhan were treated in Hong Kong, and more than 100 others were suspected of having viral pneumonia.

Celebrations for the Lunar New Year are canceled in Hong Kong, schools are closed until mid-February and the Hong Kong Marathon has been canceled. The city also suspends flights and train services to Wuhan.

A study by the medical journal The Lancet, published on Friday, raised new concerns that people infected with the corona virus might be able to spread it even if they don’t have flu-like symptoms.

Researchers studied a family in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, five of whom had traveled to Wuhan and two of them had been in contact with an infected family member in a hospital there. Tests conducted after the family had flown home discovered that six members had the corona virus, including one that had not gone to Wuhan.

One infected family member, a child, had no symptoms, suggesting that people with the virus could spread it without knowing that they have it, the study found.

“It shows that this new coronavirus is capable of transmitting from person to person, in a hospital environment, in a family situation and also in an intercity environment,” said Yuen Kwok-yung, an author of the study, in an interview. “This is exactly what makes this new disease difficult to control.”

The US embassy said on Saturday that all US employees at the consulate in Wuhan had been ordered to leave. The US government arranged a charter flight to evacuate US diplomats and civilians on Sunday, according to a person familiar with the plan.

For people in the United States who have close ties with China, the outbreak has brought concern, disappointment and criticism. Some Chinese Americans have dropped their plans for the Lunar New Year because the travel schedules for the coming week and beyond are interrupted.

However, Chinese Americans have struggled to send help to their friends and family in China.

Sean Shi, from Issaquah, Washington, said he transported several boxes of masks to China in a friend’s luggage, hoping that they could reach friends in the Wuhan area as quickly as possible. Later in the day, Shi was back in a hardware store and bought 46 more masks for some of his former colleagues at Wuhan University.

“We understand that it is a difficult situation there – the panic, the shortage of equipment,” Shi said. “We just realized that the situation is very serious – more serious than we thought.”

