Edinburgh Zoo team helps save endangered species - Dr. Alex Ball

Hidden behind the rhinoceros house at Edinburgh Zoo, you can walk past the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s WildGenes laboratory (RZSS) without knowing how extensive the conservation work is on the front line.

Our scientists are working to conserve endangered species from around the world. This requires enormous cooperation with partner organizations both here in Scotland and internationally. With the support of the People’s Post Lottery players, who have raised more than £ 2m for the RZSS conservation work since 2013, we can continue this important task.

Part of this support goes to our state-of-the-art laboratory, which is unique in the UK. Chimpanzees and screeching macaws are just around the corner, but inside there are scientists in lab coats and goggles, whirring machines and freezer banks. This work appears to be a world outside the zoo and is critically related to the conservation of zoo animals and the remaining wild population of endangered species.

Since opening in 2010, we have made genetic research more accessible to conservationists. We use DNA, the “Instructions for Use”, to help you determine who you are, to find patterns within and between individuals, families, or populations of endangered species, and to use this as information about conservation efforts. Look over the shoulder of one of our geneticists and you will see an amazing selection of material, from snake skin to beaver blood and elephant tusks to capercaillie feathers. These samples can answer questions about the exact types, where the individual comes from, how many individuals there are and how they relate to each other.

The RZSS WildGenes projects are incredibly diverse, with the common theme being to convert genetic data into practical protective measures. By using genetic data with other information such as field studies, behavior monitoring and captive breeding, we can better understand a species’ conservation needs.

We work internationally with a variety of partners, including conservation organizations, university researchers, regional and government agencies. Since most animals do not adhere to national borders, it is crucial to establish connections and exchange knowledge across these networks. The Cambodian Conservation Genetics Project, funded by the UK government through the Illegal Wildlife Trade Challenge Fund, is the result of a collaboration between RZSS WildGenes, Fauna and Flora International, which has also benefited from donations from the People’s Postcode Lottery, WWF Cambodia, the Wildlife Conservation Society and the royal government of Cambodia.

Ivory jewelry is sold openly on the market in Cambodia. There are approximately 300-500 wild Asian elephants in the country and it has been illegal to kill or trade Asian elephant products since the 1990s. It also became illegal to import ivory to the country in 1997, although the law against domestic trade in African ivory has only recently entered into force.

Ivory from African and Asian elephants is optically identical, so police officers need to find a way to distinguish between them. In addition, mapping the origin of the ivory can help law enforcement agencies locate the illegal trade routes and determine which wild populations target the ivory on the market.

The WildGenes team is helping to build the first conservative genetics laboratory in Cambodia by training Royal University of Phnom Penh staff to extract DNA and investigate the origin of ivory. As a result, we receive important information about the illegal trade and equip the local population with the skills, knowledge and equipment to tackle future conservation priorities. The aim now is to genetically support other endangered native species.

The provision of genetic tools to identify illegal objects and uncover the origin of products is just one example of the important nature conservation work being carried out behind closed doors at Edinburgh Zoo.

Every visit helps fund our groundbreaking conservation research and science around the world. We work for the protection of chimpanzees in Uganda, giant armadillos in the Brazilian Pantanal, the Pallas cat in Central Asia, Partula snails in Tahiti, northern cicada penguins in the South Atlantic and many other species, including of course giant pandas.

We also focus on indigenous species, where we are at the forefront of efforts to save the pine hoverfly and increase wild populations of the mud snail.

Find out more on your next visit and find out about our events at this year’s Edinburgh International Science Festival.

We thank the players of People’s Postcode Lottery for the continued support of RZSS WildGenes and its vital nature conservation work.

Dr. Alex Ball, WildGenes program manager, RZSS.

