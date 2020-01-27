Edinburgh - is there anywhere in the world where you would prefer to live? - Adam McVey

Advertisement

The voice of the residents will play a key role in realizing the Council’s ambitions for Edinburgh, writes Adam McVey.

The local government started the year 2020 with a bang. All of the progress we’ve made this year has taken months, and in some cases years, of hard work.

Our “Urban Mobility Strategy”, which contains plans for a more environmentally friendly transport network for the next decade, has been rightly recognized. Our city decision plan up to 2030 includes suggestions for the construction of the houses that are needed to meet our net zero CO2 commitments.

We have received confirmation from the Scottish Government that we have received the powers we need to deal with short-term leases in the city. We have drawn up a £ 2.5 billion plan to build new public housing and to invest heavily in these existing social housing.

We have published a strategy to increase the number of trees in Edinburgh to over a million. We have also published a new tourism strategy that leads to generating growth and better coping with the effects of our extremely successful tourism economy, focusing on people, place and the environment.

The challenges of better managing tourism, addressing affordability and keeping traffic going are all due to our amazing success as the capital.

Our economy is strong, so our real estate market is developing above average, which leads to affordability problems. We are a great place to visit. Tourists flock in droves.

I hope I speak for everyone in Edinburgh when I say I want to deal with the challenges of growth and success rather than the decline and failure that so many other cities have to deal with.

Tourism and place management were understandably the topic of conversation. The latest survey, which highlights support for the Quaich project in West Princes Street Gardens, highlights a number of issues the city is currently addressing.

In the poll recently released in the evening news, the vast majority of residents viewed the program as a fantastic facility to significantly improve what was a big advantage in a day. However, lately it has become increasingly tired and no longer suitable for modern purposes. 74 percent approved of the design, and it’s worth noting that the design was chosen from a number of options and approved by a number of representatives from organizations across the city, including some of the cultural interest groups.

This is certainly evidence of significant design support, but the 27 percent who express concerns about the model used for payment also make up a significant portion of the public.

This presents us with a challenge as a city. Are we trying to express our differences and take legitimate concerns into account? Or do we plow with the majority? I said at our General Assembly in November that the city needs to talk about the future of some aspects of our winter festivals and other issues we are facing.

The SNP Labor Administration welcomes this conversation and will listen to all voices. I hope we are all ready to listen to each other if we want to make progress. We cannot achieve a consensus as a city, but discussions can help us to come to an agreement that will benefit us for the next decade.

We have to keep the heath when we discuss the plans I mentioned for the further development of our city. There is no city in the world that does not deal with major challenges of one kind or another.

A good starting point for all of us to ask ourselves in the debate about our future: “Is there anywhere in the world where I prefer to live?” For me and most of us, the answer is a resounding “no”.

Adam McVey is the chairman of the Edinburgh City Council

