Edge destroyed on WWE RAW during return speech

Edge returned to the 2020 Royal Rumble game. The next night, he appeared on Raw to voice his opinion.

Edge was greeted with a huge ovation that was expected. He thanked the fans for his reception at the Royal Rumble and the songs “You always understood” followed. Edge agreed that he still had it.

He said that the second he started asking “what if” he got to work to make it go away. After a few years of retirement, he began to wonder “what if I came home?” So he started to work.

Edge said he had reached the best form of his life at 46 so he could finish his career as he pleased. He spoke to Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Aleister Black and Matt Riddle. Then he said, “Boys, I hope I see you all on the road.”

He said he didn’t know how long it was going to last, but “I hope you all join me for this race.” Then Edge said, “I have some grain. If you knock me over, I get up. “

Randy Orton came out next to the hug of the superstar classified R. Orton said that it was no secret that he had a self-destructive personality, but at the time, there was a man who pulled him when he was down. He welcomed Edge to his house and said he was like a brother to him. Randy Orton then proposed an “what if” situation. He said “what if the listed RKO meets again?”

Orton hit an RKO out of nowhere before Edge could give an answer. This was followed by Orton bringing a chair into the ring and crushing him on Edge’s back before propping his head into a chair where he planned to strike her with the second rope. He didn’t do it and instead put on a conchairto for the good old days.

