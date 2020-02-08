Ed O'Brien plays debut solo concert: Video + Setlist

Advertisement

Radiohead guitarist Ed O’Brien played his first solo concert at Toronto’s Great Hall on Friday evening.

The 11-song set included performances of tracks from O’Brien’s upcoming solo debut album Earth, which is slated for release in April. He also covered “On My Own”, a song by the German electronic musician and producer Ulrich Schnauss.

O’Brien’s live band consists of Hinako Omori, Ross Chapman, Dishan Abrahams and Alvin Ford, Jr.

View fan-recorded footage from O’Brien’s concert and see the full setlist below. O’Brien has some more intimate tour dates for next week. He’ll be back on the streets this summer for festival appearances at Bonnaroo and Newport Folk Festival.

Tour dates for Ed O’Brien 2020:

02/08 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

02/10 – New York, NY @ (Le) Poisson Rouge

13.2. – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge in Hollywood forever

03/07 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

13.6. – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/31/02 – Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzJEjng-lbY (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mCWDlIR3j5M (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7l-Z2-7NDVY (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I15OjKI17_4 (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=avesawuKIOA (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AigcHcm5Qfw (/ embed)