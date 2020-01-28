Advertisement

New Delhi: The enforcement agency found that recent violent protests in Uttar Pradesh against the Citizenship Change Law (CAA) had a “financial connection” with the Kerala-based organization PFI, official sources said Monday.

The agency, which has been investigating the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Money Laundering Prevention Act (PMLA) since 2018, has found that after the law was passed, at least £ 120bn was deposited into bank accounts in West Uttar Pradesh at the end of Parliament last year.

It is believed and alleged that these funds have been used by PFI affiliates to fuel anti-CAA protests in various parts of UP, sources said, citing the results of the Enforcement Directorate’s investigation report.

You said the ED shared this finding with the Union Home Office.

The UP police also recently requested a ban on the People’s Front of India (PFI) after suspicions of complicity in the nationwide violent protests against the amended Citizenship Act.

Almost 20 people were killed in these protests.

The ED, sources said, found that the funds deposited with the bank were also directed by some foreign banks and transferred to the accounts of certain investment firms.

The FIR and the charge against the PFI of a national investigative authority formed the basis for filing a PMLA procedure against the ED.

The PFI was founded in Kerala in 2006 as the successor to the National Democratic Front (NDF).

This story was published from a news agency feed with no changes to the text. Only the heading has been changed.

