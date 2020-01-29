Economic relations, fighting terror, new foreign secrets Shringlas top priority

Advertisement

NEW DELHI :

Strengthening India’s economic ties, building synergies with the major world powers and seeking an “undifferentiated” and “clear” approach to combating terrorism are priorities for Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who took over India’s new foreign minister on Wednesday.

Shringla, who succeeded Vijay Gokhale, who retired on Tuesday, also led the maintenance of a rule-based multilateral order, sharing India’s development experience with countries in Africa and Latin America, climate change and Internet-related and new challenges Technologies as further priorities for foreign policy.

Shringla, an officer in the group from 1984, was the Indian ambassador to the United States before returning to New Delhi to take up his position as Secretary of State. As a professional diplomat who switched to the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 1984 and was the youngest of its kind, Shringla was described by his colleagues, juniors and seniors as “no nonsense” and “sharp”.

In a statement, he said the main goal of the Indian State Department and IFS was to “advance our national interests around the world and serve the people of India wherever they are”.

“We are service providers for our citizens and our employees at home and abroad. Our mission is to improve India’s security and prosperity through external relations and the well-being of all Indians, wherever they are, “he said.

As Foreign Minister, Shringla said that he would “work with India’s many partners in the international system – to improve development and economic relations and connectivity with our neighbors; building synergies with major powers; seeking a common, undifferentiated and clear approach to terrorism and its threat to free societies; and to maintain the achievements of a rules-based multilateral order “.

“Sharing Indian development experience with countries in the global south, especially with our friends in Africa and Latin America, will continue to be a priority. I look forward to opening new missions and opening new initiatives, “he said.

He said he would “lay the groundwork for dynamic and responsive diplomacy to meet the needs of a new India,” under the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Foreign Minister.

As Shringla set his agenda, Donald Trump’s visit to India next month was at the top of his to-do list. Although the dates have not yet been confirmed, the visit is expected in the third or last week of February. Also next month, the Financial Action Task Force will meet in Paris, where Pakistan will try to escape the “black list” but will also seek support to leave the “gray list”.

Shringla will also have to direct relations with China, “whose anti-India activism in the UN Security Council was unprecedented,” said former Foreign Minister Kanwal Sibal. He referred to China twice, at least in the UN Security Council, to discuss closed doors to Kashmir.

