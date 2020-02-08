Advertisement

Like so many other wine towns that depend on tourism and out-of-town visitors, the Guerneville vacation community in California typically experiences a winter downturn.

Entrepreneurs know how to prepare for it. Restaurant owners reduce seasonal staff. Hotels offer reduced prices.

But this winter, nobody was prepared for the aftershocks of the second major forest fire in Sonoma County in three seasons, leading to widespread eviction and panic. Nobody was prepared for the aftermath of weeks of power outages, a preventive measure in severe fire weather.

Entrepreneurs who are still hesitant about canceled bookings and business losses during the high season in the fall are now having more trouble than ever to survive the winter.

“There just aren’t enough people coming into town,” said Larry Boeger, owner of the Timberline at the River Restaurant. “We closed during the week. We stopped offering brunch. We were open every day last winter.”

In a region dominated by an industry where image means everything, Guerneville is experiencing unforeseen economic impacts from climate change. The Kincade fire, which set fire to more than 77,700 acres in Sonoma in 2019, was miles from the community at 4,500 along the Russian River, but officials were evacuating the region as a precaution for fear of a repeat of the 2017 Tubbs fire who killed 22 people.

The lush green hills and vineyards that characterize the area have remained largely untouched, but some fear that the flood of news will drive potential visitors who feel like a barren wasteland away.

“It was a different scenario, but the fact that it was another big fire in Sonoma County made all the images of 2017 visible in people’s minds,” said Claudia Vecchio, President of Sonoma County Tourism. “Between the rate of evacuation, which was widespread, and this” new “kind of mentality, the problem of perception is almost more difficult than in 2017.”

A tasting for a group of people visiting Soda Rock Winery in Healdsburg, California in November 2019. Photo: Eric Risberg / AP

The number of visitors in recent years has been skewed as evacuations and house demolitions have affected local hotel stays. But months after the Kincade fire, bookings in Guerneville have declined. Boeger and other entrepreneurs are looking for loans to stay afloat throughout the winter. “I’m looking out the window and there is nothing but empty parking lots,” said Boeger.

“It scares people to believe that their favorite vacation spot is no longer safe,” said Megan Perkins, manager at Russian River Vacation Homes. “They google the area they want to visit or book and find articles about all the things that went wrong and how scary things were. I think that affects the number of bookings we see.”

The economic effects of the forest fires have made waves. To prepare for the winter months, Sonoma County’s business owners know they need to build a nest egg during the last peak tourist season, the fall harvest.

During this period, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) began cutting off power in large parts of the state through massive blackouts, which officials have dubbed California’s “new normal.” The unpredictability of this period led to many preventive cancellations. Boeger lost two wedding celebrations, which would have brought him to $ 12,000 a night.

“PG&E was planning to turn off electricity the week before Thanksgiving, so we had to cancel Thanksgiving reservations and Christmas parties,” said Boeger. “People called and said,” I’m sorry if I can’t count on my daughter’s wedding dinner here, we’ll schedule a new appointment. “

The Perkins company realized that it was too unsafe to rent guests without electricity when there was a risk of a wildfire. As soon as the fire broke out and the prescribed evacuation order was issued, they all had to get out.

“We also had to personally evacuate everyone who works here,” she said. “We had to help all of our guests get out and cancel everyone who came in, and this was usually a very lucrative time as autumn is beautiful in this area. We were unable to make bookings for the rest of the year and earlier this year. “

In other areas of Sonoma County, some considered the slow season to be a bad time to lower the temperature of the economic crisis. David Howard, the owner of Howling Wine Tours in Healdsburg, says that during the critical summer and autumn seasons, he received a number of bookings for wedding receptions and that the winter was not as slow as in Guerneville.

The Kincade fire burns in Healdsburg on October 27, 2019. Bookings in Guerneville declined months after the fire. Photo: Noah Berger / AP

But after three years of losing business in the peak months for wine tours – in 2018, the bonfire smoke in Paradise choked much of the Bay Area and kept everyone in the house – the problems are still there.

“We had incredibly bad numbers for three years,” said Howard. “It has affected everyone in our business.”

According to Sonoma County Tourism, tourism is a $ 2 billion industry in the county. Every tenth employee works in the hospitality industry. To prevent this, the organization is working on a new marketing initiative to encourage long-haul travelers and wedding planners to visit in spring and early summer – a time when forest fire risk is low and power outages are unlikely. “People are wondering if Sonoma is a reliable place to visit,” said Vecchio. “We tell people to come to Sonoma, but if it’s not that uncertain.”

In the meantime, Guerneville hopes to survive this lean winter.

“We will continue to let our regulars and people who have been out here know that it is safe to have fun staying with us again,” said Perkins.