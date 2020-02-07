Ebon's return promotes the reconstruction of the FEU Lady Tamaraws

Advertisement

The FEU Lady Tamaraws want to secure another UAAP Final Four berth while the young star Lycha Ebon is injured

MANILA, Philippines – Far Eastern University (FEU) wants to ensure that it remains a stable powerhouse for Final Four in the future. Fortunately, the Lady Tamaraws got a big boost when the young star Lycha Ebon returned.

Ebon, who made her UAAP debut last year, had an outstanding season as a top scorer at FEU until she suffered an ACL injury in the fifth set against Adamson in the second round of women’s volleyball action.

Although the FEU still made it to the final four in a game behind veterans Heather Guino-o and Jerrili Malabanan and even defeated future champion Ateneo, the rebuilding Lady Tamaraws know that they need Ebon to offer them improve this season.

But the Davao-American by birth doesn’t want to be in a hurry after a long trip home.

And it looks like Ebon doesn’t have to worry as their teammates are ready to step up and prove again that doubters are wrong. – Rappler.com