EastEnders Spoiler: Massive Storyline starts next week

EastEnders has laid the foundation for a great upcoming story that will center around the Callum Highway (Tony Clay). The action begins after Callum has been visited by a surprisingly recurring character, and this is the cornerstone of what can be expected in a high-stakes action.

Callum appeared to be more stressed than usual in the past few weeks as he is aware that his assessment will be made shortly. Fortunately, although other characters are trying to calm him down, he is unaware that someone is watching him.

EastEnders Spoiler: Characters try to calm Callum’s mind

Some of Callum’s friends fear that his nerves could impact his performance, so Stuart Highway (Ricky Champ) and Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) both spend time with him trying to calm him down.

Her words didn’t help Callum’s trust, so they asked Ben Mitchell for help. The two recently reconnected, and Stuart hoped this could be the push he needed to get him across the line with his assessment. However, once Ben leaves, judgment will be the last thing that concerns him when visited by a ghost from his past.

EastEnders spoiler: who visits Callum?

Eastenders made sure not to reveal anything with this huge story, and Max Bowden, who plays Ben, also admitted that big things are coming. He talked about Ben and Callum’s relationship last month and admitted that it’s hard to believe anything would ever become easy with them.

Then he teased that a returning character will have an impact on whether the couple is able to continue with their life. Fans need to keep watching to see how this works out and to find out who the returning character is that could undermine Callum’s hopes of surviving his assessment.