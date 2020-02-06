EastEnders spoiler: fans fear that Suki will kill Iqra

Advertisement

EastEnders spoilers are annoyed that fans on social media are voicing their concerns for Iqra Ahmen (Priya Davdra) after she was first introduced to her friend’s mother. It’s fair to say that Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) didn’t particularly greet her daughter’s new friend and claimed that she “had to go”.

The fans quickly went to social media, hoping that this was not a hint for the mother who might want to murder Iqra. The fans were less surprised to see that Suki didn’t welcome the friend to the house because she didn’t accept her daughter’s sexuality.

EastEnders spoiler: fans worried about the coming months

The couple was one of the shining sparks that attracted fans. Her story was pure and the audience was curious about where it could lead. Many of the posts on social media raised concerns for the couple, hoping the soap bosses would not break up a possibly very special relationship at Walford.

Although Suki is unlikely to attempt murder, she will at least try to end the relationship in the coming weeks. It is not yet known how she could persuade her daughter to end the relationship, but viewers will hope this is not the case.

EastEnders spoiler: Suki’s lies

Since Suki made her first appearance on EastEnders, fans have quickly turned it down. Much of it is due to the fact that viewers believe she is faking an illness to get closer to her daughter. That seems to be working right now as the two move closer together.

However, fans hope that Ash Gurlaine (Kaur Garcha) can locate her mother before things escalate to the point that their relationship can no longer be saved. We’ll see if Suki gets caught in the coming months, but in the meantime it could be a couple of difficult months for Ash and Iqra. Fans can see how it ends. For more news on soap operas and entertainment, see Daily Soap Dish. For more royal and celebrity baby news, contact Celeb Baby Laundry.