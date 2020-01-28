Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Warning for Cuba, Jamaica and the Caymans | News from the world

Advertisement

A powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the sea in southern Cuba, triggering a tsunami alert for Cuba, Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury, but tsunami warnings were quickly issued.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage leaking from cracked pipes. “There have been no immediate reports of death, injury or more serious damage,” said Kevin Morales, editor of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

Advertisement

The epicenter of Tuesday’s earthquake was 139 km (86 miles) northwest of Montego Bay, Jamaica, and 140 km (87 miles) west-southwest of Niquero, Cuba. It was a relatively shallow 10 km (6 miles) below the surface.

.

“Dangerous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within 300 km (186 miles) of the epicenter along the coast of Jamaica … the Cayman Islands and Cuba,” said the International Center information on tsunamis.

The Cayman Islands government’s disaster management agency on Twitter urged people to stay away from coastal areas and said those in low-lying areas should “evacuate vertically” into solid, multi-story buildings.

The earthquake was not strongly felt in the Cuban capital of Havana or in Kingston, in Jamaica, according to witnesses of Reuters.

The earthquake could be strongly felt in Santiago, the largest Cuban city in the Far East, said Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago.

“We were all seated and we felt the chairs move,” she said. “We heard the noise of everything moving.” She said there was no apparent damage to the heart of the colonial city. “It was very strong, but it doesn’t seem like something has happened,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake also hit the Cayman Islands, leaving cracked roads and what appeared to be sewage leaking from cracked pipes. “There have been no immediate reports of death, injury or more serious damage,” said Kevin Morales, editor of the Cayman Compass newspaper.

.

Advertisement